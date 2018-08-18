Top 10 cars of Enzo Ferrari

Alfa Romeo P3

Intertwined by fate, Enzo Ferrari and motor sport found each other after his family’s carpentry business collapsed. Enzo went in search of work, which led him to a small company called Costruzioni Meccaniche Nazionali that built passenger cars. Ferrari was its test driver, but was later promoted to racing driver. A fourth-place finish at his debut event in 1919 lead to an offer to race for Alfa Romeo.

Enzo saw success at Alfa but, deeply shocked by the death of his team-mate Antonio Ascari, he began to lose his hunger for racing. After the birth of his son Dino, he moved into a managerial role and created a team of star drivers that raced under the name of Scuderia Ferrari as a factory-backed team.

However, Alfa Romeo was initially reluctant to hand over its latest racing machines to Enzo, who was making do with out-dated Monzas. Alfa’s financial difficulties left the new P3 cars locked away and out of the Scuderia’s reach.

In August 1933 the cars were finally delivered to Ferrari, having already missed 25 previous races. However Ferrari made up for this by winning six of the final 11 events that year. The Alfa P3 helped announce Enzo’s team as serious players.