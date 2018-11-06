Top 10 classic car wheel designs

3. Subaru Impreza WRC: Speedline Corse Type 2013C

These motorsport wheels featured on many rally cars, but none more famous than the golden set attached to Colin McRae’s Subaru Impreza. There are many iconic images out there of the Scotsman jumping his blue and gold steed in spectacular fashion.

Speedline has recently announced that it will again make the Type 2013C using the original tooling.