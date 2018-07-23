All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

How the Porsche 911 got its name

The Porsche 911 is an icon, a staple of the automotive landscape. But imagine if it wasn't called a 911... In 1964 Porsche revealed its new sports car as the 901.

Today it is hard to imagine the Porsche 911 being called anything other than a 911, but 911 was the second name the iconic sports car was given. You have Peugeot to thank for one of the world’s most recognisable cars being assigned its famed three digits.

See also...

The new Porsche 901 was presented at the Paris Auto Salon in 1964 as a replacement for the much loved 356. Its teardrop shape housed a 128bhp flat-six boxer engine at the rear and this was to become the blueprint for future Porsche models. Porsche’s sports car used to be named after their internal project numbers – that was until Peugeot took issue with the German brand’s latest creation.

Crowds flocked around the 901 and international media cooed over its futuristic design, but behind the scenes heated debates began. Peugeot laid claim to the naming convention of road cars with three numbers containing a zero in the middle. The argument was that the French company already sold numerous cars in multiple markets using this numerical pattern and the Porsche 901 would complicate matters. An interesting claim considering that neither company produced products that remotely competed.

Ultimately Porsche agreed to change the name, replacing the zero in the middle with a one — hence 911. However, 82 cars dubbed 901 were produced in late 1964 while the matter was still being settled. These cars were kept by Porsche and used for testing and exhibitions, but a few have made it into collectors' hands over the years.

Porsche also had to change the names of the 904 and the 906 road cars, but could retain the zeros in motorsport. Internally the now 911 was often still referred to as the 901 with many of the car’s 11 digit part numbers beginning with 901.

Today it is unthinkable that the Porsche 911 would have been called anything else, but had Peugeot not kicked up a fuss we’d be celebrating the illustrious history of the Porsche 901.

Tags
Classic Cars Sportscar

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jul 23 2018

Classics for sale: Schuppan's IMSA Porsche 962 up for sale!

Jul 23 2018

Classics for sale: 2003 Ferrari 575M

Jul 23 2018

Top 10 cars of Silverstone Classic 2018

Jul 23 2018

Sergio Marchionne’s top five greatest achievements

Jul 23 2018

How the Porsche 911 got its name

Jul 23 2018

Market: Bonhams sells 2 VEV, Bond cars and 'The Bridge' 911

Most popular

Jul 14 2018

Goodwood recreates iconic Bullitt car chase scene

Jul 13 2018

Land Rover’s 70th anniversary parade sets new Goodwood record!

Jul 12 2018

Watch Goodwood Festival of Speed live here!

Jul 12 2018

Could the Singer DLS be the greatest Porsche 911 ever made?

Jul 15 2018

Video: Inside the new 007 Elements mountaintop museum

Jul 10 2018

Aston Martin’s ‘pinnacle achievement’ DP215 up for auction

Jul 10 2018

1963 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster sets Le Mans Classic auction record

Jul 09 2018

Revealed! The classic Porsches coming to Festival of Speed

Jul 06 2018

LAT Archive: The greatest moments of the British Grand Prix

Jul 05 2018

Luftgekühlt, the coolest-ever Porsche event, comes to UK

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below