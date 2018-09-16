All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

The German people's car which preceded VW's Beetle

As Volkswagen announces an end to the Beetle, we look at the car it shared several design cues with, a rare example of which is nearly back on the road

Volkswagen has announced the end of the Beetle. Before the end, there was the beginning. And before the beginning, there was the Standard Superior. Produced from 1933 to 1935, it was designed by Josef Ganz, a Jew born in Budapest and one of Germany's top automotive engineers in the 1930s.

More on the second first Volkswagen

Ganz's ideas for a 'volkswagen', a people's car, had several parallels to what would become Ferdinand Porsche's VW Beetle. Featuring a tubular chassis, rear-mounted two-stroke engine and independent suspension, his first prototype for motorcycle manufacturer Ardie in 1930 followed a similar design philosophy to Porsche's later Beetle designs. His ideas would never see mass production though, the antisemitic German government locking him up in 1933 for close to a year. Once released, Ganz fled the country, shortly before Porsche was commissioned to design the first VW.

Before the Nazi government intervened, his designs had been put into production by Standard Fahrzeugfabrik, with the Superior debuting in February 1933. Only 400 Superiors were built, so with the natural passage of time, an incredibly small number exist today. Finding them is an even greater challenge.

Dutch automotive journalist Paul Schilperoord and Lorenz Schmid, a descendant of Ganz's uncle, set out on a mission to find and restore an original. They found a handful in Switzerland, before they struck gold in Germany with the finding of a Type 1 chassis under the modified body of a Trabant P50, a post-war German car.

The pair set up a crowdfunding page with a €45,000 goal to help the restoration of the car to original specification, but fell short by two thirds of their desired sum. Regardless of their financial shortfall, restoration was still undertaken by a firm in Romania, with the original chassis being rebuilt and the P50 body being replaced with one comprised of a leather skin over wooden framework.

Although the engine was the original from the Superior, many components had been swapped to meet the demands of the P50, and Schulperoord and Schmid had to track down original parts from the 1930s. Their search continues, with the ignition system in use being the one that was applied when the car was modified to become a P50. When that task is complete, the car will be ready to display and the documentary they have been filming during restoration will be near enough complete.

They plan to officially showcase the Superior at the Louwman Museum in The Netherlands, which contains a superior Type II and a model from Ganz's time in Switzerland after fleeing Nazi Germany.

More information can be found on their website, JosefGanz.org. And you can watch the project car's first test drive below.

Photos courtesy of JosefGanz.org

Tags
German 1930s Restoration

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Sep 16 2018

The German people's car which preceded VW's Beetle

Sep 15 2018

Meticulous replica of 1970 London-Mexico rally Triumph on sale

Sep 15 2018

The team which entered Formula 1 by chance

Sep 14 2018

NASCAR 'Days of Thunder' Chevrolet Lumina film car on sale

Sep 14 2018

Limited edition Lamborghinis join Silverstone Auctions sale

Sep 14 2018

Shuttleworth Panhard returns to London-Brighton for anniversary
Most popular

Sep 15 2018

The team which entered Formula 1 by chance

Sep 14 2018

Schnitzer’s staggering success

Sep 10 2018

The special Avengers Edition Mini you never knew existed

Sep 08 2018

Beginner's guide to the Goodwood Revival

Sep 12 2018

Keep your classic car’s exterior in top shape with this new guide

Sep 07 2018

The Goodwood Revival’s most memorable moments

Aug 31 2018

Top 10 classic cars of the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance

Aug 31 2018

Ferrari's most memorable Monza F1 moments

Aug 29 2018

How Honda’s NSX beat Ferrari at its own game

Aug 29 2018

Inside Adam Carolla's collection of Paul Newman classic race cars

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below