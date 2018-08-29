James Hunt’s top 10 drives

1973 United States Grand Prix

It was just three Formula 1 races before Hunt took his first lap – a feat bettered by just six drivers – four races before he was stood on the podium, and a further three for him to achieve both of those accolades again.

Not only that, but it looked like he would become only the seventh driver up to that point to win a grand prix in their rookie season, in the closing stages of the United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.

Hunt qualified fourth in his Hesketh-run March 731, but was third by the end of the first lap after overtaking reigning champion Emerson Fittipaldi’s Lotus 72E. Three laps later he passed Carlos Reutemann’s Brabham BT42 for second, leaving only Fittipaldi’s team-mate Ronnie Peterson in front of him.

Remarkably Hunt clung on to the rear of the Swede for the remainder of the race, partly down to his superior straight-line speed, and looked better placed in the closing stages of the event. Unfortunately for him the March chassis was difficult to handle on light-fuel modes, compromising his run on to the pit straight and his main overtaking opportunity.

He was still the quicker driver, though, setting fastest lap with one to go, and finished a mere 0.668 seconds behind Peterson.

Hunt finished eighth in the standings despite entering only half of the races, and decided to remain with Hesketh for the 1974 season.