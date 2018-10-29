The greatest race transporters from F1 and sports car racing

The strange appeal of race transporters

We know we should prefer the race cars... but sometimes, even the cars are eclipsed by the vehicles that delivered them to the paddock in the first place. Sometimes, the transporters are the stars.

Before World War 2, most race cars were delivered on the backs of lorries but some teams took it further than others. Enzo Ferrari, running the team of Alfa Romeos in the early 1930s, was one of the first to have purpose-built transporters created, complete with team livery.

Then, during the late-1930s, Mercedes-Benz and Auto Union started to up the ante with fleets of purpose-built transporters, just as they upped the ante of the racing cars and race driver discipline.

After the war, most teams continued to adapt lorries, some ex-military, and coaches and buses, but a few took things further with more elaborate and stylish conversions. It was all about appearances, intimidating the competition, impressing the sponsors and potential backers, and creating a buzz in the paddock.

And some, looking back, were really quite special. A handful still turn up today in the paddocks of historic race meetings. Here are some of the best in race history.