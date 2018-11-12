Top 10 greatest ever hot rods

Why hot rods are more popular than ever

The hot rodding movement was born on the dry lakes of California and the salt flats of Bonneville, where ever-more-modified cars were raced against the clock at weekends.

The scene really took off after World War 2, and it grew and grew, also spawning the huge custom car movement. The exploits of the racers have never been forgotten, and the hot-rodding scene hit a new phase when the guys who were teenagers in the early days hit a more affluent middle-age, starting to buy up or build high-quality hot rods.

Now the scene is healthier than it's ever been, and the genre has crossed into the classic car and even the concours worlds.