70 years of Aston Martin DB perfection – they're all here!
Love Aston Martins? Then here's 70 years worth of DB models, from the first 2-litre Sports to the very latest DB11. What a selection!
It's 70 years since the first of the Aston Martin DB models, even if the very first model only became known as the DB1 retrospectively.
The famous letters stand for David Brown, referring to the British industrialist David Brown who bought the company in 1947. Just under half of all Aston Martin’s produced are adorned the famous letters, and of course it was a DB that was driven by James Bond. DB Astons have also won some of motorsport’s greatest prizes, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Sports Car Championship.
See also...
- How it feels to drive an Aston DB4
- Could this DB4 GT Zagato really sell for £10 million?
- How to buy a used Aston Martin DB9
David Brown took over the eponymously titled engineering firm founded by his grandfather in 1860. He built his first car aged just 17 by fitting an engine and gearbox into a chassis he had welded himself. He called the result the ‘Davbro’.
Continuing into a career of engineering and manufacturing, the announcement that David Brown had bought Aston Martin came on Valentine’s Day in 1947. Paying £20,500 for the company, Brown had the facilities, technical know-how and capital needed to create the all new generation of Aston Martins essential to securing the company’s future.
Aston Martin 2-litre Sports 'DB1'
This was first car announced under David Brown’s management, though it was already under development when he arrived. It was launched as the 2-litre Sports in 1948, but from 1950 began to be retrospectively referred to as ‘DB1’. It had been designed during World War 2 using the 2-litre engine by Claude Hill. Just 15 were sold.
Aston Martin DB2
Really it was the DB2 of 1949 that established Aston Martin character and reputation for the post-war generation, realising Brown’s vision for the company; one that exists in scarcely altered form to this day. By buying Lagonda for £52,500, Brown acquired the WO Bentley-designed 2.6-litre twin-cam straight six engine, which was first used in the DB2. The DB2 survived, albeit continually updated, until it was replaced in 1959 by the faster, better looking DB4.
Aston Martin DB2/4 and DB MkIII
Naming conventions were less straightforward back then, but the 1953-57 DB2/5 was really just a 2+2 version of the DB2. A MkII version was introduced, still known as the DB2/4 – but the DB2/4 MkIII became known as the DB Mark III. Well, it's important that you know...
-
1996 ASTON MARTIN DB7 3.2 VOLANTE
VEHICLE DETAILS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION / SERVICE HISTORY. 1996 Aston Martin DB7 Volante. Registration number: N904 LBM. Vintage and Prestige Fine Motor Cars are proud to be offering this stunning Aston Martin DB7 . This Aston Martin DB7 has covered just 70,000 miles and first registered to HRH Prince Andrew. The interior of this Aston Martin DB7 is beautifully furnished in soft leather and polishFor Sale | 16 Apr 2018 | Vintage & Prestige, Prestige House, 9 Globe Industrial Estate, Grays, Essex, RM17 6ST£ 35,000
-
2014 Aston Martin DB9
This is a one owner 2014 Aston Martin DB9 Convertible with 2585 original miles. This car is in excellent condition inside and out. Car comes with the original owners manuals and clean carfax. For more details call 631-283-8819.For Sale | 16 Apr 2018 | Aventura Motors 625 County Rd 39A, Southampton, NY 11968$ 125,000
-
Aston Martin DB5 1964
Aston Martin DB5 From ‘Goldfinger’ to ‘Skyfall’ its timeless beauty and sheer presence make the DB5 perhaps the most iconic movie car ever. And what a way to add drama and excitement to your wedding or event! Graceful classic lines shimmering in the original silver birch. Stunning dark blue leather upholstery and the classic ‘English country manor drawing room’ interior. It just doeFor Sale | 01 Feb 2018 | United Kingdom£ POA
-
-
Aston Martin DB7 Volante 1998
The Aston Martin DB7 was designed by Ian Callum, and debuted at the 1993 Geneva Motorshow. Taking many of its design influences from earlier Aston Martin models including the DB4/5/6, it is regarded as one of the most beautiful Aston’s ever built. Production of the latest Aston Martin moved from Aston’s iconic home of Newport Pagnell to a purpose built facility in Bloxham, Oxfordshire. The DB7For Sale | 07 Feb 2018 | Beaconsfield, UK£ 33,950
-
1966 Aston Martin DB6 MK1
We’re delighted to offer this stunning LHD Aston Martin DB6 MK1. This 1966 example is in the original Sanction II Green with Black leather specification and must be one of the finest DB6 on the road today.Subject of a full, comprehensive restoration (which included conversion to LHD) by the world renowned team here at Aston Workshop. The attached log documents the restoration process in full (cFor Sale | 18 Apr 2018 | Red Row, Beamish Durham DH9 0RW£ 578,850
-
-
Aston Martin DB2 / 4 MK 1954
Aston Martin DB2 / 4 MK I Saloon 1954 ... VB6J version (2.922CM3 and 140CV), Original left hand drive, Matching Numbers and Colors. Only 563 copies were produced (a large part of them being a right hand wheel). This vehicle has been restored in detail according to the originality and combinations with which it was produced (all restoration steps have been properly documented with photos and invoicFor Sale | 23 Apr 2018 | Rua de Tomar, Arrabal, Portugal£ POA
-
1953 ASTON MARTIN DB2/4 ALLEMANO COUPE
1953 Aston Martin. DB2/4 Allemano. Chassis Number: LML/761 Engine Number: VB6J/197 One-Off! Best in Class 1994 Pebble Beach! This fine example is very unique in having an Italian coachwork designed by Giovanni Savonuzzi and built by Allemano of Torino, Italy. The rolling chassis was ordered by a close friend of David Brown, Mr. J. O`Hana of Casablanca, and shipped the car to Allemano Serafino of TFor Sale | 19 Apr 2018 | 1092 Eagles Nest Place, Danville, California, 94506£ POA
-
Aston Martin DB2 Vantage LHD 1953
Aston Martin DB2 Vantage 1953 LHD Chassis: LML/50/326 Engine: VB6B/50/1159 Of the very few Aston Martin DB2 Vantage that left the factory in LHD, this one is extra appealing to us, as it was originally delivered to a Belgian customer! The list of previous owners is very short for a sixty-five year old car, and from the Aston Martin factory build sheet we also found out that this DB2 still has itsFor Sale | 18 Apr 2018 | Victor Bocquéstraat 15, 9300 Aalst, Belgium€ 345,000
-
Aston Martin DB4
The DB4 was the first new production Aston Martin to be built on the Newport Pagnell site that the company still occupies to this day. There were five distinct series of DB4 built, as well as the short-wheelbase DB4 GT. Every major component in the DB4 was new, from its 3.7 litre, six-cylinder twin overhead camshaft, all-alloy engine designed by Tadek Marek to the four-seater body built by Carrozzeria Touring of Milan, using their 'Superleggera' construction method in which aluminium panels are fixed to a tubular frame built onto a substantial platform chassis.
The DB4 was also the first production car capable of 0-100-0mph in under 30 seconds, and was claimed to reach 100mph in 21 seconds.
Aston Martin DB5
The DB4 was replaced by the DB5 in 1963, the year in which it made its gadget-laden appearance in the third James Bond film Goldfinger. The DB5's engine was enlarged to 4 litres, and utilised three SU carburettors, as fitted to the outgoing DB4 Vantage, and it also shared the latter’s fared in headlamps. The other big change was to the move to a full synchromesh ZF five-speed gearbox.
Aston Martin DB6
The DB5 in turn lasted two short years before the larger, more spacious and comfortable DB6 took over the reins. The most noticeable styling changes on the DB6 were the Kamm tail, which improved high speed stability, the split front and rear bumpers and the higher roof line and longer wheelbase. The larger size made the DB6 a more practical family proposition, and it stayed in production until 1970, eventually selling in far larger numbers than either the DB4 or DB5.
Aston Martin DBS
The William Towns-designed DBS of 1967 was intended to become an additional model to run alongside the DB6, but the V8 engine designed for it wasn't ready on time, and the DBS went on sale powered by the DB6’s six-cylinder engine. The four-cam V8 version was introduced in 1969. The DBS was larger and wider than the DB6, and equipped with a De Dion rear axle.
Aston Martin DB7
Sir David Brown – who had been knighted in 1968 – reluctantly sold Aston Martin in 1972. It would be 23 years before his initials appeared on a new Aston again. After chairman Walter Hayes offered Brown the title of Honorary Life President, Brown granted Aston Martin’s use of his initials once more, for the DB7. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t live to see it after passing in 1993, the year before the model went on sale.
The DB7 was styled by Ian Callum and engineered in conjunction with Tom Walkinshaw's TWR. It was powered by a new TWR-built alloy, twin overhead camshaft, supercharged straight six engine.
Aston Martin DB9
By the time a completely new Aston Martin was ready in 2003 – the first built at its Gaydon headquarters – the advance in technology, quality and performance was so great that Aston Martin jumped the DB8 number and called the new car DB9. The DB9 begat the second DBS and Bond’s first Gaydon-built company car, while the V8 Vantage-based DB10 earned the honour of becoming 007’s first ever fully bespoke road car.
Aston Martin DBS
From 2008 to 2012, the 191mph, 510bhp V12-engined DBS was Aston Martin's flagship model. It was based on the DB9 but with more luxurious interior and lower production numbers. It starred in the Bond films Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale.
Aston Martin DB10
The DB10 was never made as a production car but two were built for the 2014 James Bond film Spectre, based on the then-forthcoming V8 Vantage model.
Aston Martin DB11
With the new DB11 and soon to-be-launched DBS Superleggera, the DB brand continues to form the backbone of Aston Martin’s Second Century Plan. The DB11 is a huge step on from the DB9, and was launched in 2016 with an all-new twin-turbo V12 engine. Now there's a new V8 version too, using a 4-litre Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8.
Long live the DB!
Pictures courtesy of AMHT and Aston Martin
Classic Cars for Sale
VEHICLE DETAILS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION / SERVICE HISTORY. 1996 Aston Martin DB7 Volante. Registration number: N904 LBM. Vintage and Prestige Fine Motor Cars are proud to be offering this stunning Aston Martin DB7 . This Aston Martin DB7 has covered just 70,000 miles and first registered to HRH Prince Andrew. The interior of this Aston Martin DB7 is beautifully furnished in soft leather and polish
This is a one owner 2014 Aston Martin DB9 Convertible with 2585 original miles. This car is in excellent condition inside and out. Car comes with the original owners manuals and clean carfax. For more details call 631-283-8819.
Aston Martin DB5 From ‘Goldfinger’ to ‘Skyfall’ its timeless beauty and sheer presence make the DB5 perhaps the most iconic movie car ever. And what a way to add drama and excitement to your wedding or event! Graceful classic lines shimmering in the original silver birch. Stunning dark blue leather upholstery and the classic ‘English country manor drawing room’ interior. It just doe