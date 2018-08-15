What's going on at Woodward Dream Cruise 2018? Petrolheads across the USA are gearing up for the weekend’s famous Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit – here’s what to expect

Originally conceived as a small campaign to raise funds for a soccer field in Ferndale, Michigan, the Woodward Dream Cruise has become one of the world’s largest one-day automotive events. More than 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars descend on Detroit each year, some travelling from as far afield as New Zealand, Japan and Russia.

An annual rite of summer for many, 2018’s event is set to take place this weekend on Saturday, August 18, with classics of all shapes and sizes revving up to cruise a 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue passing through nine Metro Detroit communities.

Saturday’s 24th annual Woodward Dream Cruise will commence at 9am prompt, travelling through Pontiac before looping back to Ferndale, where the event was reanimated in 1995.

More great American news!

For a second year running, Ford has proudly claimed title as primary sponsor of the event. Not only that, but the company has scheduled the reveal of a new vehicle, of which we can expect a sneak preview of tomorrow. We reckon a new GT500 may break cover.

Further Ford events include a celebration of all things Mustang, the 10 millionth example rolling off Ford’s production line earlier this month, with a 20th-anniversary celebration of ‘Mustang Alley’ and the awarding of a bespoke 2019 Mustang Bullitt.

Raffling off a unique Bullitt-edition Mustang painted a striking shade of Kona Blue, the proceeds of the Mustang sale will be donated to juvenile diabetes research. Not enough Pony for you? Woodward Dream Cruise will also display the first ever Mustang sold and original Bullitt Fastback as driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt, which will be screened at a unique drive-in theatre at the Ford Media Club House.

It’s not all about the blue oval, however. Employees of General Motors and their personal cars will parade from the Tech Centre in Warren to the event’s headquarters at Memorial Park, with a Lights & Sirens cruise taking place in Ferndale this Friday. Before the classics bring Detroit to a standstill, the Cruise In Shoes 5K Run takes place in Royal Oak, beginning on Yorba Linda Boulevard at Shrine High School.

A celebration of all things automotive, Woodward Dream Cruise is a weekend on which every hidden vehicular gem in every Southeastern Michigan garage is rolled out onto Woodward Avenue for all to see and enjoy. With so much going on, it would be easy to find yourself lost. Click here for a handy map.

What’s happening in each district?

City of Berkley

Friday, August 17

6pm – 9:pm: Kid’s Inflatable Zone at 12 Mile Road & Tyler

6pm – 9pm: Games, prizes and fun at 12 Mile Road & Griffith South

6pm – 9pm: Food Court at 12 Mile Road & Robina South and Downtown Business District

6:30pm – 7:30pm: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade at 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield

Saturday, August 18

All day: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise tents at Woodward & 12 Mile Rd., Catalpa and Columbia.

WOMC Broadcast Tower

City of Ferndale

Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Nine Mile & Woodward

1pm – 8pm: Classics & Cruis’n Legends Vehicle Show

1pm – 9:30pm: DJ Sounds & Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

3pm – 9pm: Merchant and food vendors.

Friday, August 17, 2018 at Nine & Woodward

10am – 9pm: Gateway Classic Cars

12pm – 7pm: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

12pm – 8pm: Kid’s Play Zone, vendors & food.

1pm – 8pm: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show

1pm – 8pm: Professional Car Society Vehicle Show

1pm – 9:30pm: DJ Sounds & Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

5pm: Official ribbon cutting ceremony

5:30pm: Lights & Sirens Cruise

Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Nine & Woodward

*10am – 6pm: Mustang Alley & Ford Motor Company

10am – 7pm: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

10am – 8pm: Kid’s Play Zone & U of M Automotive Team, vendors and food

1pm – 9:30pm: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stag

Bloomsfield Township

Saturday, August 18

9am – 5pm: Classic Car Show, Mercedes-Benz, 36700 Woodward Ave.

City of Royal Oak

Friday, August 17, 2018

12pm – 7pm: Performance Park Classic Car Show

Saturday, August 18, 2018

8am – 9:30am: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School

8am – 8pm: Performance Park Classic Car Show

City of Pontiac

Friday, August 17, 2018

11am – 10pm: Pontiac Power Week Classic Car Show on Saginaw & Pike Streets

4pm – 10pm: Flagstar Bank Live Music Stage @ Pontiac City Square featuring Country Star Morgan Evans at 8:30pm

St Joseph Mercy Art on Wheels, Classic Drive-in with Detroit Roller Derby girls as car hops, vendors and food court

Saturday, August 18, 2018