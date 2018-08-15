What's going on at Woodward Dream Cruise 2018?
Petrolheads across the USA are gearing up for the weekend’s famous Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit – here’s what to expect
Originally conceived as a small campaign to raise funds for a soccer field in Ferndale, Michigan, the Woodward Dream Cruise has become one of the world’s largest one-day automotive events. More than 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars descend on Detroit each year, some travelling from as far afield as New Zealand, Japan and Russia.
An annual rite of summer for many, 2018’s event is set to take place this weekend on Saturday, August 18, with classics of all shapes and sizes revving up to cruise a 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue passing through nine Metro Detroit communities.
Saturday’s 24th annual Woodward Dream Cruise will commence at 9am prompt, travelling through Pontiac before looping back to Ferndale, where the event was reanimated in 1995.
More great American news!
- NFL Legend Walter Payton’s Porsche 930 for sale
- Top 10 cars heading for auction at Monterey Car Week
- Great American classic cars for sale with AutoClassics
For a second year running, Ford has proudly claimed title as primary sponsor of the event. Not only that, but the company has scheduled the reveal of a new vehicle, of which we can expect a sneak preview of tomorrow. We reckon a new GT500 may break cover.
Further Ford events include a celebration of all things Mustang, the 10 millionth example rolling off Ford’s production line earlier this month, with a 20th-anniversary celebration of ‘Mustang Alley’ and the awarding of a bespoke 2019 Mustang Bullitt.
Raffling off a unique Bullitt-edition Mustang painted a striking shade of Kona Blue, the proceeds of the Mustang sale will be donated to juvenile diabetes research. Not enough Pony for you? Woodward Dream Cruise will also display the first ever Mustang sold and original Bullitt Fastback as driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt, which will be screened at a unique drive-in theatre at the Ford Media Club House.
It’s not all about the blue oval, however. Employees of General Motors and their personal cars will parade from the Tech Centre in Warren to the event’s headquarters at Memorial Park, with a Lights & Sirens cruise taking place in Ferndale this Friday. Before the classics bring Detroit to a standstill, the Cruise In Shoes 5K Run takes place in Royal Oak, beginning on Yorba Linda Boulevard at Shrine High School.
A celebration of all things automotive, Woodward Dream Cruise is a weekend on which every hidden vehicular gem in every Southeastern Michigan garage is rolled out onto Woodward Avenue for all to see and enjoy. With so much going on, it would be easy to find yourself lost. Click here for a handy map.
What’s happening in each district?
City of Berkley
Friday, August 17
- 6pm – 9:pm: Kid’s Inflatable Zone at 12 Mile Road & Tyler
- 6pm – 9pm: Games, prizes and fun at 12 Mile Road & Griffith South
- 6pm – 9pm: Food Court at 12 Mile Road & Robina South and Downtown Business District
- 6:30pm – 7:30pm: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade at 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield
Saturday, August 18
- All day: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise tents at Woodward & 12 Mile Rd., Catalpa and Columbia.
- WOMC Broadcast Tower
City of Ferndale
Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Nine Mile & Woodward
- 1pm – 8pm: Classics & Cruis’n Legends Vehicle Show
- 1pm – 9:30pm: DJ Sounds & Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- 3pm – 9pm: Merchant and food vendors.
Friday, August 17, 2018 at Nine & Woodward
- 10am – 9pm: Gateway Classic Cars
- 12pm – 7pm: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
- 12pm – 8pm: Kid’s Play Zone, vendors & food.
- 1pm – 8pm: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show
- 1pm – 8pm: Professional Car Society Vehicle Show
- 1pm – 9:30pm: DJ Sounds & Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- 5pm: Official ribbon cutting ceremony
- 5:30pm: Lights & Sirens Cruise
Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Nine & Woodward
*10am – 6pm: Mustang Alley & Ford Motor Company
- 10am – 7pm: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
- 10am – 8pm: Kid’s Play Zone & U of M Automotive Team, vendors and food
- 1pm – 9:30pm: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stag
Bloomsfield Township
Saturday, August 18
- 9am – 5pm: Classic Car Show, Mercedes-Benz, 36700 Woodward Ave.
City of Royal Oak
Friday, August 17, 2018
- 12pm – 7pm: Performance Park Classic Car Show
Saturday, August 18, 2018
- 8am – 9:30am: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School
- 8am – 8pm: Performance Park Classic Car Show
City of Pontiac
Friday, August 17, 2018
- 11am – 10pm: Pontiac Power Week Classic Car Show on Saginaw & Pike Streets
- 4pm – 10pm: Flagstar Bank Live Music Stage @ Pontiac City Square featuring Country Star Morgan Evans at 8:30pm
- St Joseph Mercy Art on Wheels, Classic Drive-in with Detroit Roller Derby girls as car hops, vendors and food court
Saturday, August 18, 2018
- 11am – 10pm: Pontiac Power Week Classic Car Show on Saginaw Street.
- 12pm – 10pm: Kid’s Play Zone, Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, vendors and food court
- 11am – 10pm: Flagstar Bank Live Music Stage at Pontiac City Square
Classic Cars for Sale
Ford F250 - 1978 460! V8 - pickup truck Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of production: 1978Transmission: Automatic Colour: BrownNumber of cylinders: 8 Vehicle tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 29875 miles License: USA title and EU import duties paid/customs handled. The car drives, brakes and steers. The engine is a Ford 460! V8 with an automatic gearbox
This Mustang is in authentic and mechanically restored condition and has stood still for a long time indoors. The automatic transmission was fully overhauled, including transmission oil radiator, restoring of the transmission housing, the housing was sandblasted ( more than € 5000 spent for the transmission alone - with warranty). The interior is still in original condition and has no wear. Seco
1968 Ford Mustang - 289 V8 Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of construction: 1968Transmission: Automatic Colour: White.Number of cylinders: 8 Vehicle tax: none (in The Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Marge Odometer reading: 86,814 miles Registration: USA title and EU import duties paid/customs handled. This Mustang is an original V8 (C code). The engine is a 289 V8 and it runs very nicely, the a
[[email protected]](/cdn-cgi/l/email- protection#cabaadb8afafa4fbfafbfb8aaba5a6e4a9a5a7) Beautifully presented XR2 Completely immaculate 7 owners 140k miles 20 MOTs in file Absolute pleasure to drive A file full of receipts Tax discs back to 1993 Comprehensive service history with main dealer receipts Original bill of sale NB the car has been involve in an insurance