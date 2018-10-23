All
News
Features
Buying Guides
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Watch: Inside the Welsh mine filled with abandoned classic cars

An urban explorer grabbed his camera and set off for an abandoned slate mine in Wales – only to find several hundred abandoned cars stacked inside

Urban exploration is an ever-more popular past-time for the curious amongst us. Climbing inside long abandoned man-made structures, there’s a great mystery over what might be found.

But even this discovery must have shocked those that entered The Cavern of The Lost Souls, a disused slate mine on Wales’ west coast. A stack of 1960s and ‘70s cars are piled up, hidden underground in a mine shaft has been captured on video by urbex vlogger Richard’s Reality.

More unusual automotive finds

Fly tipping has long been an issue local authorities have struggled to keep on top of for years but it appears the people of Wales have taken it to another level. A small surface gap in the roof in one of the mine’s caverns offers an opportunity to dump all kinds of unwanted items, from televisions and fridges to classic cars.

Given the decrepit state they’re now in, it’s unlikely they were classics when ending up inside the mine in the first place. But with the passing of time, cars which were once a dime a dozen on Britain’s roads have become treasured classics. The selection of cars sitting in the pile is astounding, and heart breaking to those who long for such models now. 

Teetering on top of the car graveyard is a pale blue Ford Cortina MkII Estate which, aside from missing a wheel and a left-rear quarter panel, looks to be almost entirely in one piece.

Looking further underneath the pile brings up more icons of 1970s British motoring, with a green Triumph Dolomite and light blue Ford Capri wedged underneath the Cortina. Also present deeper under the pile is a Mini Countryman – but whether it’s an estate or van we’re not quite sure.

All in all it’s an incredible find, though unfortunately the very nature of mines mean these cars have made a one-way trip to their final resting place. How they got there is still unknown– though being pushed in through the car-sized hole in the cavern’s ceiling and abandoned is the most reasonable educated guess – but given the precarious nature of abandoned mines, it’s unlikely to ever be safe enough to try and extract them.

Think you can identify more of the cars stacked in this pile? Let us know in the comments below what you’ve spotted in the video.

Tags
Classic Cars British Barn find

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Oct 23 2018

Watch: A father's emotional reunion with his lost Ford Falcon

Oct 23 2018

Buy this genuine Ford Escort Mk1 Mexico at auction

Oct 23 2018

Vauxhall VX220 for auction: The cut-price Lotus Elise

Oct 23 2018

Jaguar XK8/XKR Buying Guide

Oct 23 2018

Affordable icons headline Classic Car Auctions' December sale

Oct 23 2018

One-off Nissan R390 GT1 road car stars in Petersen Japanese exhibit
Most popular

Oct 22 2018

Ex-Fangio Ferrari 290 MM joins Petersen Museum auction

Oct 17 2018

Meet the Hollywood actor who loves £500 Volvos

Oct 16 2018

Is this Volkswagen Beetle really worth $1 million?

Oct 18 2018

How to buy a classic car

Oct 22 2018

Top 10 best classic cars to restore

Oct 15 2018

Mitsuoka Rock Star is an MX-5 dressed as a classic Corvette

Oct 15 2018

The world's best classic car electric conversions

Oct 12 2018

Bangernomics: Life with a £50 Alfa Romeo 156

Oct 10 2018

The unique Porsche training vehicle you haven't heard of

Oct 09 2018

Bespoke Land Rover Defender being built inside Selfridges

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below