Want a brand new BOSS or Mach 1 Mustang? Here's your chance
Classic Recreations is to build new turn-key Boss 302, Boss 429 and Mach 1 Mustangs as continuation cars licensed by Ford Motor Company. We want one!
Oklahoma-based Classic Recreations has been officially licensed by Ford Motor Company to build the first ever turn-key versions of some of Ford's most legendary cars, beginning with the 1969-1970 BOSS 302, 1969-1970 BOSS 429 and 1969-1970 Mach 1 Mustangs.
The Mustangs will use current chassis and drivetrain components matched to new Ford-licensed reproduction parts, to create classic-looking muscle cars that drive and perform like their modern equivalents.
Each one will be built to customer specifications, using the basis of an original 1969 or 1970 Mustang body, though there will also be the option for a brand-new body licensed by Ford. They'll be fitted with a custom-built BOSS 429 engine featuring updated valvetrain and cutting-edge EFI and engine management systems.
'We chose to offer these new models because we wanted to expand our Ford offerings beyond just Shelbys,' said Classic Recreations owner Jason Engel. 'The BOSS 429 is one of the coolest and rarest Mustangs ever produced, but they have gotten so valuable that most owners won’t drive them.
'This offers people the chance to own an incredibly rare car that they can actually drive, and with modern chassis and engine tech these cars will actually be faster and easier to drive than the original.'
In addition to the BOSS 429, Classic Recreations will also offer the BOSS 302 and Mach 1. These will also both be based around original 1969-1970 Mustang bodies or can be built with new Ford-licensed bodies.
The 302 will be offered with the choice of either a current generation Coyote 32-valve Ford Performance V8 crate engine or a 363-cubic inch stroker engine that utilizes a 302 block. The Mach 1 Mustangs can be equipped with any engine option offered by Classic Recreations, including the latest EcoBoost models from Ford or an original FE big block.
Classic Recreations will debut the first example, a BOSS 429 Mustang, at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas this November. To find out more visit the Classic Creations website.
