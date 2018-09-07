Rare DTM-tuned Ford Sierra RS500 heading for auction A one in ten Sierra RS500 is headed to Silverstone Auctions' September Sale, and it has some interesting DTM origins...

Silverstone may never have hosted a DTM race, but Silverstone Auctions will be auctioning just one of 10 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworths in the world tuned by the official works Ford DTM team, Wolf Racing, later this month.

Wolf Racing was set up by tuner Walter Wolf, no relation to the Canadian F1 team owner, in 1979. After several years of moderate success, the team started working directly with Ford and eventually became a German works team for the American manufacturer in 1984, going on to rack up several wins until Ford's withdrawal from the DTM in 1990.

The lowdown on the Silverstone September Sale

The 1986 Wolf RS500 is a left-hand drive model designed for the German market, receiving a 300bhp upgrade as part of its DTM specification. It also has DTM-inspired features such as racing pistons, green injectors, a racing wastegate. a steel twin exit exhaust, lowered suspension and gold wheels, ensuring a resemblance to its racing counterpart.

Along with the usual body and interior upgrades with RS500 models, all the Wolf-tuned cars were finished in Moonstone Blue. The car on offer was imported to the UK earlier this year, had 24,000 miles under its belt and is estimated to sell between £37,000 to £42,000.

Several other Fords will be joining the RS500 at auction. One of the 27 UK-delivered examples of the 2006 Ford GT, with just over 5000 miles on the clock and in the classic colour scheme of white with blue racing stripes, leads the group. Powered by a hand-built 5.4 litre supercharged 550bhp V8 engine, the GT was capable of a top speed of 205mph. and had a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds.

There is also a 1972 Escort RS1600, which is said to be one of the few remaining on the road today given only approximately 1137 RS1600s were produced, most being converted into for racing and rallying. This one hasn't been remodelled for rallying, but has undergone a full restoration by marque expert Andy Stapley Motorsport.

More Fords and other classic car lots for Silverstone Auctions' September sale can be viewed here.