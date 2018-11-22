Top 10 classic cars we're grateful for this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the things we are grateful for such as friends, family, and classic cars. Here's our top 10 classics we give thanks for
Top 10 classic car we're grateful for this Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving one and all! We hope you’re enjoying plenty of good food, drink, and each others company on this holiday.
This notion of being thankful got us thinking about which classic cars we are grateful for, so here’s our top 10.
Land Rover Defender
With a continuous production run spanning 67 years, the Land Rover Defender will always be a staple of the classic car world. This rugged British off-roader has seen service in the armed forces, search and rescue, as well as on the farm. In the toughest of conditions, people breathe a sigh of relief when they see a Defender’s headlights.
Ford Model T
Credited with being the world’s first affordable car, the Ford Model T got the masses moving thanks to lower production costs. Ford used a production line method as opposed to handcrafting parts, thus enabling faster and cheap production. Even today the Model T remains the 8th most sold car in the world with 16.5 million produced between 1908 and 1927.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Some may argue that a lightweight British sports car should sit in this spot, but the truth is that Mazda took that successful formula and made it better. Retaining compact proportions and keen handling, the Japanese engineered reliability into a breed that typically would leave you stranded at the roadside. Cheap, fun, and dependable, the MX-5 will forever be an icon.
Aston Martin DB5
There are certainly better cars to drive in terms of handling, but the DB5 did much for how the world perceived Aston Martin and other British exports. A starring role in the James Bond movie Goldfinger showed this GT to be as charismatic as 007 himself. People left the cinema lusting after this car with its beautiful Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera bodywork and 282bhp straight-six engine. It made classic cars a symbol of cool.
Ford F-Series
America is famed for its pickup trucks, but the nation's favourite is the Ford F-Series. It has been the USA’s best selling vehicle since 1986 and represents ultimate utility. Large enough for the family, a flatbed for work on the farm, and a wide range of strong engines makes it the ideal workhorse for many. The First F-Series arrived in 1947 and today the model spans 13 generations.
Audi Quattro
It’s the car that changed the face of rallying forever, the Audi Quattro is responsible for pioneering all-wheel-drive in vehicles other than off-roaders. Its boosted traction gave the car a distinct advantage both on and off the road giving its driver added confidence. The Quattro was a trailblazer for many all-wheel-drive performance cars that followed.
Ferrari F40
Arguably one of the most iconic cars of all time, the Ferrari F40 was the first production car to reach 200mph. It was derived from a defunct Group B project and powered by a potent twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Beyond its performance, it is cemented in history by being the final car Enzo Ferrari signed-off before he died.
Lamborghini Miura
The Lamborghini Miura is often said to be the world’s first supercar, but at first Ferruccio Lamborghini wasn’t interested in taking on Ferrari’s best. This car only became a reality thanks to passionate engineers who worked after-hours on the mid-engined model. It was only when a rolling-chassis was revealed to the public and people started to place orders that the Miura became the darling of Lamborghini.
Mini
Germany had the Volkswagen Beetle and France the Citroen 2CV, but the car that got Britain moving was the Mini. Brainchild of Sir Alec Issigonis, this compact car was designed to be affordable and cheap to run. Its characterful design made it popular with everyone from royalty to Mrs Smith down the road. Success in rallying with John Cooper gave it the reputation of being a giant slayer, further adding to the car’s international reputation for punching above its weight.
Ford Mustang
The most famous car to come out of America? We think so. This highly aspirational machine is the American Dream on four wheels, with everyday folk able to save enough to buy the pony car. It featured on the big screen in movies such as Bullitt, Gone in 60 Seconds, and even James Bond, twice!
From elegant convertibles to the brutish Boss 492, there’s a Mustang out there for everyone.
Next: Top 10 classic cars to restore
Want to try your hand at breathing new life into some of these classic cars? Check out the top 10 best classic cars to restore.
Classic Cars for Sale
1970 FORD MUSTANG FASTBACK ROLLING CHASSIS GREAT BUILDER FOR MAKING A 429/460 GT, BOSS 302, MACH 1, OR SHELBY CLONE from MUSTANGBEGINNINGS.COM BODY: The mustang has a very solid body most all the panels are very straight. This is rust-free shell that was painted to it original Bright Gold Metallic. This is a rust free solid shell. Frame rails, torque boxes, and body panels are all rust free. Trunk
This Mustang has been almost fully restored, and would be a great daily driver, or with some Go Fast accessories, it would leave tire marks all the way down the street. The 2005 Ford Mustang Screaming Yellow paint is new and looks awesome with the black rally stripes and a Boss 429 hood scoop.The frame is solid. Floors are in excellent condition. The C-4 transmission shifts well. There is no rust
This Mustang has been almost fully restored, and would be a great daily driver, or with some Go Fast accessories, it would leave tire marks all the way down the street. PAINT: The Grabber Blue paint is new and looks awesome with the black-out hood treatment and GT side stripe. BODY: The frame is solid. Floors have been replaced. There is no rust anywhere. Please see the pictures showing the car fr
Very few cars have had anywhere near the initial impact enjoyed by the Ford Mustangs of the '60s. Not only did this first generation of Mustangs enjoy outstanding commercial success, their very popularity was so extreme that it literally inspired an entirely new class of automobile - the pony car. With its vibrant exterior, tasteful modifications and powerful, upgraded drivetrain, this