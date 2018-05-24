All
Time-capsule Super Speedster set for one-off Porsche sale

This 356 has been with the same owner for 51 years, and is almost perfectly preserved. It will be one of 70 cars for sale at the 70th Anniversary Porsche auction in Atlanta

The first entry for the special Porsche 70th Anniversary auction at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta in the USA has been announced by RM Sotheby's – a highly original, numbers-matching 1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 S Speedster (or 'Super Speedster') that has been with its current owner for 51 years.

The sale is to take place on 27 October and is promised to feature '70 of the world’s most important and most sought-after collectible Porsche models', according to RM Sotheby's. It's one of several major events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Porsche company.

See also...

The Speedster, with its low wraparound windscreen, retractable hood, lower door waistline and bucket seats is one of the most soughtafter of all the 356 models. In 'Super' spec, as in this case, it came with 75bhp rather than the 60bhp of the standard 356 A Speedster.

The car here, a 1956 Glacier White 356 A 1600 S Speedster, chassis no. 82780, was bought in 1967 by Robert P Howry, a butcher in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, from a local scrap metal dealer, who had bought it new from Lancaster County Motors. Mr Howry held onto the Super Speedster for the next 51 years, keeping it in a specially built garage and clocking up just 30000 miles in it.

Mr Howry and his wife Joan seldom exhibited the Speedster but did achieve a first-place win at the 1979 Porsche Parade in Reston, Virginia, as well as taking part in several tours in it. They cared meticulously for the car, even treating the rubber trim with linseed oil every year. It's remained in such original conditional that other enthusiasts have been known to visit Robert Howry to inspect the car.

'This is one of finest and most original Super Speedsters to emerge in recent years, and we’re honored to offer it at our auction,' says Alexander Weaver, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s.

'Today, the Porsche Super Speedster is a much sought-after automotive icon from an early era in the 70-year heritage of Porsche, and this car is a true time-capsule example, offering a rare opportunity to experience a classic Porsche essentially just as it was when it left the factory 62 years ago. It has never been restored because it was never needed, and it is offered from a couple who embodies the idea that a Porsche is better together.'

The Super Speedster said to still be in incredibly original condition, showing just 35,302 actual miles and complete with Porsche Kardex and Certificate of Authenticity, original side curtains, pull-through key fob, tool roll, manuals and a host of other original parts. Robert Howry says it is time for someone else to appreciate the Super Speedster the way he has for 51 years and continue its very special story. It's estimated at $500,000 to $600,000.

It's currently on display in the Heritage Gallery of the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, where the auction will take place – adjacent to the runways of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport – on the weekend of 27 October.

For more information visit the RM Sotheby's website.

Porsche Auctions

Classic Cars for Sale

