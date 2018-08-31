All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Mammoth 400-strong private car collection for sale in Kansas

Sullivan Auctioneers are set to auction more than 400 vehicles from a private collection in Southwest Kansas, September 17-18

As private collections go, few are as large as this. For two big days ‘on the ranch’ in southwest Kansas, Sullivan Auctioneers will be selling more than 400 classic vehicles from a monumental private collection.

Currently spread over eight separate sites, such is the scale of the collection, it will be consolidated across two sites in Kansas across September 17 and 18.

More American news

This enormous collection is being auctioned off by the heirs of former car dealer Ramon G. ‘Bud’ Walters, Jr, who amassed dozens of pick-up trucks in various state of condition, old tractors and vintage signs. More importantly though it appears an incredibly rare 1936 Chrysler Airflow also ended up in Walters' stash of classic vehicles.

Along with his brothers, Walters owned and operated Walters Motor Co., selling brand new Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge vehicles. Mr Walters was never married and spent most of his life collecting prime automotive slices of Americana. According to those who knew Bud, ‘nothing was for sale’.

The collection grew so large that Walters had to purchase further properties just to store his purchases. The vehicles have remained untouched since purchase and while mostly original, none of the auction lots are in running condition.

Batteries were removed from each vehicle as they were collected, and many sport damaged panels or broken windows. Engines haven’t been run in some time, meaning that any purchase will require a strip-down rebuild. However, the vehicles up for grabs are rather rare, including the likes of a 1952 Desoto Firedom Eight and 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe.

Walters collected memorabilia alongside the vehicles, with every piece from the collection also up for grabs. More than 1000 people are expected to attend the sale.

‘This gentleman must have been a very interesting individual,’ said Joe Sullivan, co-owner of Sullivan Auctioneers, the firm conducting the sale.

‘It’s always interesting to find these collections that have never been touched; nobody has picked through this stuff. It’s always neat to find a collection that’s intact because when we were going through the buildings, everything was left the way it was when he got it. Even his heirs aren’t keeping anything,’ he said.

200 cars and countless memorabilia will be auctioned per day, with internet bidding available here. For more information on the upcoming Kansas auction, check out Sullivan's official website.

Tags
Auction American Pick-up Commercial vehicle Automobilia

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Aug 31 2018

Top 10 classic cars of the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance

Aug 31 2018

2019 Bentley models to boast unique anniversary features

Aug 31 2018

Mammoth 400-strong private car collection for sale in Kansas

Aug 31 2018

Waiting for Amelia Island 2019? Atlanta might have a solution

Aug 31 2018

Ferrari biopic underway – but who is playing Enzo?

Aug 31 2018

Exclusive video: Inside Salon Privé 2018
Most popular

Aug 31 2018

Top 10 classic cars of the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance

Aug 31 2018

Ferrari's most memorable Monza F1 moments

Aug 29 2018

How Honda’s NSX beat Ferrari at its own game

Aug 29 2018

Inside Adam Carolla's collection of Paul Newman classic race cars

Aug 27 2018

The 15 best cars of Pebble Beach concours

Aug 27 2018

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C wins the Pebble Beach Concours!

Aug 25 2018

Concours d’Lemons: the world’s maddest car event?

Aug 25 2018

Aston Martin DP215 sells for $21.5-million in Monterey!

Aug 24 2018

Jaguar Classic is to sell electric-powered E-types

Aug 23 2018

Goodwood Revival set to hold the most expensive race ever

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below