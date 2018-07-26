RM Sotheby’s adds race-bred Mercedes CLK GTR to Monterey line-up
Auction house has put final touches to most historic-ever Monterey sale; additions led by AMG CLK GTR, a rare racer for the road
RM Sotheby’s has revealed the final additions for its flagship Monterey auction, led by an incredibly rare Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR – a legend in 1990s GT1 racing.
This was a revered era in motor sport. Initially intended as a series for modified road cars and gentlemen drivers, the FIA GT1 Championship tempted major manufacturers such as McLaren, Mercedes and Porsche to create purpose-built racers in the factory. Manufacturers could enter any ‘road car’ as long as at least 25 examples had been built for homologation purposes. The CLK GTR therefore was conceived as a racer, then adapted for the road.
See also...
- First public auction of a Porsche RS Spyder set for Pebble Beach
- Top 10 Goodwood 2018 moments
- Classic Mercedes CLKs for sale on AutoClassics
The car dominated the 1997 FIA GT1 Championship, winning six of the 11 rounds on the way to claiming the drivers’ and teams’ titles. It also won the opening two rounds of the ‘98 season, before Mercedes moved onto the CLK LM.
Cementing an unparalleled array of 150 cars in what RM Sotheby’s is calling its most historic-ever line-up, the CLK GTR offered for auction is the ninth of just 25 examples built. Having covered less than 1500km under three owners, it’s been fastidiously maintained and is offered in as-new condition. The last of the true hypercar racers, it has a top speed of 214mph and is capable of 0-100mph in just over six seconds. It is expected to bring in between $4,250,000 and $5,250,000.
Shelby Myers, RM Sotheby’s car specialist, believes it will be a sound investment: ‘Unequivocally, the CLK GTR represents the most undervalued and silently underappreciated supercar of the modern era. Considering that it’s one of the rarest high-performance production cars of its contemporaries, at nearly one-fourth of the price of a McLaren F1 – of which there are more than 60 – it’s only a matter of time before the model escalates to near-equal market value as the $20m supercars.’
RM Sotheby’s has also added to the Monterey sale a never-raced 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Laureus. Proceeds will go to the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, which aims to use the power of sports to support disadvantaged children worldwide, and is active in over 40 countries with support from numerous athletes on 100-plus projects. The car is estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000, and is offered without reserve.
The auction is set to take place on August 24-25 at the newly renovated Monterey Conference Centre in California. It’ll be held during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance motoring week.
You can read more here.
Images courtesy of LAT Archive.
Classic Cars for Sale
Mercedes-Benz SLK 200 of 1998 in good condition,3 owners. Maintenance bills with track mileage via certificates of MOT. The original booklet is missing which does not mean a questionable mileage. Accessories: Electric roof Windows, electric locking and mirrors. BORBET 16 inch aluminum rims. Car stereo KENWOOD mp3 cd. Original wind deflector No traces of rust. No accidents Two-tone leather interi
Mercedes limousine s class 560 long from 1987Paintwork blackNice maintained classic car from March 1987, tax free (120 euros annually). Original Californian Mercedes, few rust dents or scratches. Currently has a Belgian license. 120,000 miles, well maintained, with new tyres and underwent a maintenance service. Dutch periodic vehicle inspection valid until October 2018.It is possible to have the c
The car is in an excellent technical condition, visually - with one corrosion trap on the left fender. Two engines; mounted - OM603 Turbo with a very high degree of flexibility and efficiency. The car is completely functional and ready to drive. Interior with an original lattice. The original ceiling lining. Three fuel tanks. Everything is functional. Service: PermanentRegistered as an antique veh
1936 was the Mercedes - Benz type 170 V on the 26. International Automobile Exhibition in Berlin presented. This model was equipped with a four-cylinder - engine M 136 not only technically and stylistically modern than its predecessor, the type 170 V - but also more powerful. So it is not surprising that the type 170 V was the most produced Mercedes - Benz car of the pre-war period.According to Co