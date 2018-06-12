Saga Norén’s Porsche 911 from The Bridge in charity sale 1977 911S that stars in Scandi-noir TV hit will be offered for sale by Bonhams at Goodwood, with proceeds going to WaterAid

The 1977 Porsche 911S from cult hit Scandi-noir series The Bridge is to be offered for sale by Bonhams at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 13 July, with proceeds going to charity WaterAid.

The 911, finished in an olive green Jäger Grun colour, was introduced in the first series of the show. It was driven by homicide detective Saga Norén – to the surprise and jealousy of her co-workers at the Mälmo police station.

It was imported to Sweden from San Francisco in 2009, and has inspired a strong following among fans of The Bridge, with several forums dedicated to unravelling its provenance.

Sofia Helin, who stars as Norén, is an ambassador for WaterAid, which works in some of the world’s poorest communities to transform lives through improved access to clean water and good hygiene.

Helin said: ‘Saga’s Porsche is not only a big part of my own acting life, but has also become part of Swedish TV history. I’m so pleased the sale of this car will go to such a good cause. Through my work with WaterAid, I’ve seen first hand the difference clean water can make to people’s health, education and livelihoods. Just £15 can provide one person with water, so the money raised from the auction will have a huge impact.’

The Bridge creators Lars Blomgren, Anders Landström and Bo Ehrhardt said: ‘We are very happy that The Bridge will finish its successful UK journey with the sale of Saga Norén’s Porsche, and that we are able to donate the money to a cause as important as WaterAid.’

The fourth and final series of The Bridge is currently airing on BBC2. The car will be offered at Bonhams’ Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on July 13.

Proceeds of the sale will be donated to WaterAid by Filmlance International and Nimbus Film in association with SVT, DR, ZDF German Television Network, ZDF Enterprises, Film i Skåne, NRK, Copenhagen Film Fund, Lumiere Group and Stiftelsen Ystad-Österlen Filmfond, with support from Nordvision and in co-operation with Malmö Stad.