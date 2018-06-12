All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

Saga Norén’s Porsche 911 from The Bridge in charity sale

1977 911S that stars in Scandi-noir TV hit will be offered for sale by Bonhams at Goodwood, with proceeds going to WaterAid

The 1977 Porsche 911S from cult hit Scandi-noir series The Bridge is to be offered for sale by Bonhams at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 13 July, with proceeds going to charity WaterAid.

The 911, finished in an olive green Jäger Grun colour, was introduced in the first series of the show. It was driven by homicide detective Saga Norén – to the surprise and jealousy of her co-workers at the Mälmo police station.

It was imported to Sweden from San Francisco in 2009, and has inspired a strong following among fans of The Bridge, with several forums dedicated to unravelling its provenance.

See also...

Sofia Helin, who stars as Norén, is an ambassador for WaterAid, which works in some of the world’s poorest communities to transform lives through improved access to clean water and good hygiene.

Helin said: ‘Saga’s Porsche is not only a big part of my own acting life, but has also become part of Swedish TV history. I’m so pleased the sale of this car will go to such a good cause. Through my work with WaterAid, I’ve seen first hand the difference clean water can make to people’s health, education and livelihoods. Just £15 can provide one person with water, so the money raised from the auction will have a huge impact.’

The Bridge creators Lars Blomgren, Anders Landström and Bo Ehrhardt said: ‘We are very happy that The Bridge will finish its successful UK journey with the sale of Saga Norén’s Porsche, and that we are able to donate the money to a cause as important as WaterAid.’

The fourth and final series of The Bridge is currently airing on BBC2. The car will be offered at Bonhams’ Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on July 13.

Proceeds of the sale will be donated to WaterAid by Filmlance International and Nimbus Film in association with SVT, DR, ZDF German Television Network, ZDF Enterprises, Film i Skåne, NRK, Copenhagen Film Fund, Lumiere Group and Stiftelsen Ystad-Österlen Filmfond, with support from Nordvision and in co-operation with Malmö Stad.

Tags
Porsche TV Auctions

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jun 12 2018

Historic Formula 2 cars to return to Silverstone Grand Prix track

Jun 12 2018

Guy Martin to race Jenson Button in historic Formula 1 cars

Jun 12 2018

Ground-breaking ispace rover set for Goodwood UK debut

Jun 12 2018

Saga Norén’s Porsche 911 from The Bridge in charity sale

Jun 12 2018

You can buy John Travolta’s Cadillac Fleetwood!

Jun 12 2018

Endurance racing draws crowds at Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or
Most popular

Jun 04 2018

GM executive crashes Corvette ZR1 pace car on IndyCar parade lap

Jun 02 2018

The Indycar that launched designer John Barnard onto F1 greatness

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 19 2018

This is the electric E-type that Harry and Meghan drove

May 18 2018

I wish I’d kept my… Subaru Impreza 22B

May 18 2018

Five major awards on offer at Land Rover Legends next week

May 17 2018

Video: sideways with BTCC legend Anthony Reid

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

Apr 21 2018

Classic Cars on Film: Get Carter (1971)

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below