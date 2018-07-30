Want to buy the Queen's Rolls-Royce?
Bonhams is offering a collection of Rolls-Royces at the Goodwood Revival sale in September, several of which have belonged to the royal family
Several Rolls-Royces previously belonging to the British royal family are going under the hammer through Bonhams auctioneers under the name of the 'Heritage Fleet'.
The collection of eight are exclusively coachbuilt and were all built at the original Rolls-Royce factory in Crewe. The most prestigious of the eight is the 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV State Landaulette (below), which was handed to Her Majesty The Queen, with coachwork by Hooper & Co.
The car was built in celebration of Rolls-Royce's Golden Jubilee, and was used by the royal family for four decades not just at home, but on overseas tours.
An identical model carried Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry two months ago, highlighting the importance of Rolls-Royce to the royal family.
The 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V ‘High Roof’ State Limousine, also included in the collection, is another that was used by the monarch. On state tours it was used by HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, and can currently be seen on the Royal Yacht Britannia, which is moored in Edinburgh.
HRH Diana, Princess of Wales used the 1985 Rolls-Royce 'Centenary' Silver Spur Saloon, which was the 100,000th Rolls-Royce car built.
An equally as historic model is the 2002 Corniche Convertible, the last Rolls-Royce to ever be built at the Crewe factory, and one that has done precious few miles, with only 229 miles on the clock.
The Silver Seraph 'Park Ward' long-wheelbase saloon from the same year was the last ever made by the Park Ward coachbuilder, and has only travelled 85 miles on the road.
A saloon version has similar mileage and is up for sale, while the final two cars in the collection are the Park Ward-built 1995 Corniche Convertible IV and 1979 Phantom VI Limousine.
