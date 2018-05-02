Porsche Boxster too soft for you? Think again!
To celebrate the 20th birthday of the Boxster, Porsche is running a new Boxster-only race series – and check out the liveries!
Over the last few months, Porsche Centres across the UK have been buying up ‘Type 986’ Boxster S models, and preparing them to race in a dedicated three-round, six race championship.
This is all to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the mid-engined roadster that we think is currently one of the great bargains in the classic world. When it was launched it fundamentally changed the Porsche model line-up and brought Porsche a new following of fans.
But what we really like is that the Boxster race cars, although barely altered from standard, and all running in classic liveries, inspired by former greats of the Porsche racing line. Have you ever seen a Boxster look so good?
'After three successful restoration competitions, we wanted to do something different in partnership with our Centre network to celebrate 20 years of the Porsche Boxster,' said James Toye, business development manager at Porsche Cars GB.
'The first generation, Type 986 Boxster is an important car in Porsche history, and for many is their first step in ownership. Our intention is to illustrate not only how good these cars still are, but also give the Centres a cool opportunity to demonstrate their skill, knowledge and passion for Porsche – and Porsche Classic in particular.'
The first Boxster is now included within the Porsche Classic programme, which offers over 50,000 original equipment parts to support the older Porsche models.
The Boxster will race in a specification as close to road standard as possible, other than the necessary motorsport safety modifications and the addition of a hard top. The suspension remains the factory Sport configuration and the flat-six, 3.2-litre engine delivers the standard 252bhp.
The cars will be judged on their restoration and preparation as well as on their race results – and part of the challenge has been to choose classic Porsche race liveries, such as the purple 'hippie' livery seen here, copied from the famous 1970 Martini Racing psychedelic long-tail Porsche 917. Others include the red and white ‘Salzburg’ livery of the 1970 Le Mans winning 917 and the ‘Pink Pig’ identity of 1971.
Each Porsche Centre has to nominate a driver to race its Boxster and compete in three races as part of the Porsche Club GB Championship. Up to 16 of the mechanically-identical Boxsters will be racing among faster categories of Porsche in these races.
The race series makes two visits to Brands Hatch, once on the Indy circuit and once on the longer GP circuit, as well as the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. The second visit to Brands Hatch is part of the popular Brands Hatch Festival of Porsche.
Boxster race calendar
- 5-6 May Brands Hatch GP
- 2 June Silverstone GP
- 2 September Brands Hatch Indy
Each entry receives wheels and tyres, a driver’s race suit, boots and, where necessary, support in gaining a race licence from Porsche Cars GB.
More details on the Porsche website
Porsche Centres racing a Boxster
- Porsche Centre Bolton – Road & Race Restoration
- Porsche Centres Cambridge, Colchester and East London – Lancaster – Jardine Motors
- Porsche Centre Chester – Road & Race Restoration
- Porsche Classic Life, Bicester Heritage – Dick Lovett Spraymaster
- Porsche Centre Glasgow – Mitchell Ingliss Ltd
- Porsche Centre Guildford – Premier Panel Skills
- Porsche Centre Hatfield – M&A Coachworks
- Porsche Centres Leeds, Teesside & Newcastle – JCT600 Body Clinic
- Porsche Centre Leicester – Chartwell Derby
- Porsche Centre Nottingham – Chartwell Derby
- Porsche Centre Silverstone – Elite Motors Bodyshop
- Porsche Centre Silverstone – Elite Motors Bodyshop
- Porsche Centre Swindon – Dick Lovett Spraymaster
- Porsche Centre Wilmslow – Road & Race Restoration
- Porsche Centre Wolverhampton – Shorade
