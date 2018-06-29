Paris-Dakar Rally Porsche 959 and prototype up for auction! Two very special Porsche 959s are heading to auction with RM Sotheby's! The 1985 Paris-Dakar vehicle and one of only three remaining Prototypes will be auctioned on October 7

RM Sotheby’s has announced a special highlight for the upcoming Porsche 70th Anniversary auction on 27 October. To be witnessed at the Porsche Experience Center, Atlanta, the very first 1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar rally car will be placed on the auction block. It's the first example ever to be offered for public auction. Estimates expect to bring $3,000,000 to $3,400,000.

A manifestation of Porsche’s desire to build the fastest, most technologically advanced Porsche road car ever, this is just one of three examples ever built for the 1985 Paris-Dakar rally – thanks to the encouragement of six-time Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx, who finished the Paris-Dakar race in sixth place in a Porsche Type 953 911 in 1984. The model would actually serve as a 959-development prototype, representing the Stuttgart manufacturer in the most intense endurance event this side of the Camel Trophy.

See also...

Paris-Dakar Porsche 959

The thee 959s were equipped with the naturally aspirated 3.2-liter Carrera engine, however it wasn’t all standard. Far from it! Under the fierce aesthetics lurked the suspension, modified four-wheel drive system, and body panels developed for the new 959.









Heading under the RM Sothebys’ hammer, Chassis no.010015 was piloted with #186 livery by Dominique Lemoyne and René Metge, who claimed Paris-Dakar victory in 1981, 1984 in a Porsche Type 953 911, and 1986 – behind the wheel of a Porsche 959.



Of the 552 entries in the rally, only 146 completed the 14,000km race – of which 010015 was a casualty. Forced to retire with oil line failure, the vehicle’s fate was far less violent compared to its brethren. The other two 959s were involved in a series of forceful accidents.

Although the car on offer did not finish the race, it certainly served as a testbed for Porsche’s future running gear, including the three 959s entered by Porsche in the 1986 Paris-Dakar. After a testing year previously, the 959 dominated the 1986 event, finishing 1st, 2nd, and 6th overall.

‘It is fantastic to be able to offer one of the very few 959 Paris-Dakar rally cars at auction, especially at our Porsche 70th Anniversary sale,’ says Alexander Weaver, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s.

‘Just six of these impressive machines were ever built, with five examples surviving and perhaps a mere two or three, including this car, in private hands. The Paris-Dakar presents in as-raced, highly original condition, and is being commissioned to complete running order prior to the sale in October.



‘There has been a considerable surge in the popularity of safari-style, rally-spec 911 builds, and the 959 Paris-Dakar is essentially what sparked all of these on/off-road Porsche models. For any die-hard Porsche collector and off-roader, this is an unheard-of opportunity.’

Following its retirement from the racing scene, the 959 has been showcased and displayed during regular vintage events across the U.S and Europe, including appearances at the Goodwood Festival of Speed throughout 2004 and 2006. Under the careful supervision of previous owner Jacky Ickx, the 959 even ended up at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, where it won best in class in 2008.



Besides boasting provenance from long-term ownership in a private collection of historically significant cars, this one also proudly wears the Porsche heritage badge; playing a huge integral role in the development of the original Porsche supercar.

Porsche 959 Prototype

But that’s not all! In addition to the Paris-Dakar vehicle, RM Sotheby’s will also present a 959 Protoype from the same year. We may have lost Roger Moore as 007 back in 1985, but we gained the 959!

Highlighting the muscle on show with Porches’ 70th anniversary sale, vehicle no. F7 of 12 ‘F’ series prototypes carries a pre-sale value of $1,300,000 - $1,600,000.

Originally finished in Ruby Red with ‘Triple Silver’ interior and trimmed to Komfort specification without the adjustable ride height featured in the later cars, this is believed to be one of just three or four surviving prototypes still with us, perhaps the only example in running order!







F7 was used for electrical systems and hot weather testing in period, making it as far as San Francisco and Australia. Additional features and marked differences unique to the Prototypes include:

The earliest rear wing type very rare prototype wheels in hollow magnesium and finished in pearlescent white LHD prototype headlights which are entirely different to the production versions. Offered from its long-term owner of more than 15 years, RM Sotheby’s estimates the Prototype



Find out more on the official RM Sotheby's website.

Get a closer look with our Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar gallery!































About the sale



The RM Sotheby’s Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction is an exclusive, single-marque auction to be held at the home of Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) in Atlanta.

Set for the weekend of 27 October, the sale shortly follows official U.S. 70th anniversary celebrations taking place for 2018 and will feature approximately 70 of the world’s most important and most sought-after, privately-owned collectible Porsche models, spanning the marque’s illustrious 70-year history as a sports car manufacturer.

The entire PEC Atlanta will be open for RM Sotheby’s registered bidders to view auction cars, 26 and 27 October, all made easily accessible thanks to the facility’s location adjacent to the runways of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. You can find out more here.