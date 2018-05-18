Porsche builds early 911 for Attwood and Reid to race
This lovely 1965 911 is going to be doing Spa, Nürburgring, Le Mans, Silverstone, Oulton Park and Brands Hatch this year to celebrate 70 years of Porsche
Porsche Cars GB has built an early 911 to be raced by Le Mans legend Richard Attwood and former BTCC star Anthony Reid.
The restored 1965 Porsche 911 racer will take to the circuits of Britain and Europe this year in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Porsche – and to publicise the Porsche Classic programme for older models. Its appearances will include Le Mans Classic in France, the Oldtimer Grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany, the Silverstone Classic, and the Brands Hatch Festival of Porsche in Kent in September.
A first extended test at a HSCC race at Donington Park on 7 April saw the car perform strongly with former British Touring Car Championship ace Anthony Reid and 1970 Le Mans winner Richard Attwood sharing the drives. This weekend Anthony Reid will be joined by former Porsche Carrera Cup GB Champion Josh Webster in the 911 at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.
The rest of the dates are:
- 18-20 May Peter Auto Spa Classic, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
- 17 June HSCC Guards Trophy, Silverstone, GB
- 6-8 July Le Mans Classic, Le Mans, France
- 20-22 July Silverstone Classic, Silverstone, GB
- 10-12 August OldTimer Grand Prix, Nurburgring, Germany
- 25-26 August HSCC Guards Trophy, Oulton Park, GB
- 2 September Porsche Classic Trophy, Brands Hatch GP, GB
- 21 October HSCC Guards Trophy, Silverstone, GB
The race programme is managed by Porsche Cars GB. One of its aims is to show the manufacturer's commitment to the continued enjoyment of the more than 70 per cent of Porsches still on the road today, as well as remind enthusiasts of the 52,000-plus Classic Genuine parts from over 1000 Classic suppliers.
'Following the success of our similar 928 race car project in 2017, we were keen to find another initiative to tie into the upcoming celebrations of 70 years of Porsche sports cars,' said Jonathan Mannell, manager, Owner Services, Porsche Cars GB.
'We are privileged to own a 1965 short wheelbase 911, which was last used for racing in 2013 as part of the 50th anniversary of the 911. Working with Porsche Recommended Repairer, Road & Race Restorations, a hand-picked team from the Classic Partner Centres will prepare and run the car in a series of races over the course of 2018 as a roving ambassador for the Porsche Classic business.
'Bringing our history and tradition alive in this manner is also a great way to help celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first Porsche sports car and to highlight the passion for Porsche Classic at both Porsche Cars GB and our Classic Partner Centres.'
You can follow the car's performances at the 911 Project 70 website.
