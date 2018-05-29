All
Pininfarina shows off historic concept cars at Turin

Six very special Pininfarina prototypes and concepts, from the 1957 Lancia Florida II to the 2013 Sergio, will be on display in Turin for a week in June

Four Pininfarina prototypes, from 1957 to 2013, are to go on show at the Parco Valentino Turin Auto Show, from Wednesday June 6 to Sunday June 10.

Another Pininfarina design, based on the Jaguar XJS (above), will parade along the streets of Turin on the evening of June 6 during the Supercar Night Parade driven by company chairman Paolo Pininfarina. Meanwhile the Sintesi concept car will be displayed at the Turin-Caselle airport.

The Pininfarina cars are part of the Turin show Prototypes Exhibition, created to spotlight the creativity of coachbuilders and design studios over the last 60 years. Pininfarina's cars are as follows:

1957 Lancia Florida II

A milestone in design, with stylistic elements that influenced car design worldwide. The car on display was the personal car of company founder Battista Pinin Farina, who presented it at the 1957 Turin Motor Show. It usually lives in the Pininfarina Collection in Cambiano.

1969 Sigma Grand Prix

Pininfarina's study and reinterpretation of a Formula 1 car, with increased emphasis on safety, had a major influence on F1 design – particularly on the introduction of safety fuel tanks and onboard fire protection systems.

1989 Mythos

First presented at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1989, the Mythos is a two-seater barchetta based on the Ferrari Testarossa. It was the winner of the Car Design Award 1990.

2013 Sergio

This was unveiled at the 2013 Geneva motor show in honour of Sergio Pininfarina. Like he Mythos, it is a Ferrari-based two-seater barchetta, this time on the mechanical basis of the 458 Spider. Although conceived as a concept car, six of them were built and sold in 2015.

1978 Jaguar XJ-S

Paolo Pininfarina will drive this Jaguar XJ-S, the prototype of a two-seater spider built on the XJ coupé platform that Pininfarina exhibited for the first time at the 1978 Birmingham Motor Show. It will also be displayed in the courtyard of the Valentino Castle from 8am of June 6.

2008 Sintesi

The four-door, four-seater Sintesi concept will be on display at Turin-Caselle airport until June 12. Mechanically it's a mix of fuel cell drive train and batteries.

Tags
Pininfarina Show Ferrari Lancia Jaguar Concept car Prototype

