All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

Ex-Phil Hill Ferrari 250 GTO test car announced for $45m auction

Like waiting for a bus, two 250 GTOs have come along at once; a second example of this iconic Ferrari is now set for a record-breaking sale this year

A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that twice won its class in the Targa Florio is to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, and carries an estimate of $45 million.

Just 36 examples of the GTO were built, all of which have survived, and the model is considered the most valuable car in the world.

See also...

This car, chassis 3413 GT, was the third to be built. Used as a test car by Ferrari, it was driven by 1961 Formula 1 world champion Phil Hill during the ’62 Targa Florio.

Shelby Myers, car specialist for RM Sotheby’s, said: ‘This marks just the third time that a GTO has been offered for public sale in the new millennium.

‘[It is] Ferrari’s most successful racer and the world’s most sought-after collector car, full stop.’

Later in 1962, the GTO was sold to regular Ferrari privateer customer Edoardo Lualdi-Gabardi. He entered ten races that season, winning all but one – although even then he still finished second in class. In return he won the Italian National GT Championship.

Lualdi-Gabardi acquired a second GTO the following year and subsequently sold 3413 to Gianni Bulgari, under whose ownership the car won its class at the 1963 and ’64 Targa Florio. Across its history, the Ferrari entered and finished 20 races, all without incident.

More than 50 years later, this GTO has retained its original engine, gearbox and rear axle, as well as its factory Series II body fitted by Carrozzeria Scaglietti in 1964.

After a series of sales, in 2000 it was bought by current owner Dr Greg Whitten, a former chief software architect at Microsoft, and has competed in historic motor sport events since.

Myers says: ‘The fact that the GTO exists as it did in period, along with Dr Whitten’s long-term, enthusiastic ownership, only adds to the car’s impeccable pedigree.’

Although sales of a 250 GTO are incredibly rare, earlier this month American car collector David MacNeil paid $70m for the ex-Pierre Dumay and Léon Dernie example that finished fourth at Le Mans in 1964. That made it the highest selling price of all time for a car. In 2013, chassis 5111GT sold for $52m, a record for a car at auction.

The 250 GTO’s auction will take place at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale on August 24/25, alongside the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Tags
Ferrari Auction

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jun 20 2018

Historic Motorsport: Barrett’s car saved by rivals

Jun 20 2018

Ex-Phil Hill Ferrari 250 GTO test car announced for $45m auction

Jun 20 2018

New 'AirBnB for classic cars' service launched in 36 countries

Jun 20 2018

Triumph TR250 wins ERA’s Trans-America Challenge

Jun 20 2018

Wish-list Wednesday: TVR Chimaera

Jun 19 2018

Ford Falcon Phase III sets new Australian auction record
Most popular

Jun 20 2018

Ex-Phil Hill Ferrari 250 GTO test car announced for $45m auction

Jun 14 2018

Le Mans podium finishing Ford GT40 could fetch $12m at auction

Jun 15 2018

How David Brabham beat the odds in the new era of 'historic' race cars

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 19 2018

This is the electric E-type that Harry and Meghan drove

May 18 2018

I wish I’d kept my… Subaru Impreza 22B

May 18 2018

Five major awards on offer at Land Rover Legends next week

May 17 2018

Video: sideways with BTCC legend Anthony Reid

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

Apr 21 2018

Classic Cars on Film: Get Carter (1971)

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below