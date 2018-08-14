All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Beatles ‘Penny Lane’ Mini commissioned by McCartney for sale

One of two ‘Penny Lane’ Minis commissioned by Paul McCartney to promote the 1968 song has appeared for sale in the AutoClassics classifieds

Penny Lane might not just be in your ears and your eyes, it could be on your driveway. The ultra-unique and seldom seen 1968 Morris Mini-Minor used to promote The Beatles 1968 single Penny Lane is up for sale! And it could be yours for $25,000 (£19,600)...

Covered in 4000 pre-1968 coins (alas, now out of circulation) and coated in lacquer to prevent oxidation, the bespoke Mini was built to commemorate the Beatles’ chart-topping single, drawing media interest from far and wide. McCartney was already a fan of the swinging 1960s' peoples' car, resulting in his proposed campaign to showcase the Mini with the band and outside mainstream record shops.

You can view the car [here] or scroll down for more details.

More Beatles and their cars!

According to reports, McCartney commissioned at least two ‘Penny Lane’ Minis for promotional work, one of which is currently located in the Cornish Goldsmith mining attraction and the other, it is claimed, presented here. However, there are various reports of a third vehicle in existence, residing in North America, and a number of copycat replicas out there.

The coating of pennies adds around 200 pounds to the Mini’s kerb weight, but the vehicle remains fully drivable; originally owned and used by a company in England for promotional purposes.

The company eventually went under and one of the former employers bought the car for himself. He and his family then enjoyed the car for over 25 years, attending car shows and offering prizes for those who could guess the correct number of coins upon the bodywork.

After decades of close scrutiny, people have pointed out a host of rare coins under the lacquer originate from the late 1800s – probably worth more than most classic Minis currently on the market.

The family estimated that the car, over the years, raised up to £750,000 for local charities in the Liverpool area before a new owner exported the Mini to the U.S.A in 2002.

The current vendor is asking for $25,000 – which could be a significant bargain for those seeking Beatles’ memorabilia. Get a closer look with the AutoClassics listing.

Tags
British 1960s

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Aug 15 2018

Singer DLS to make public North American debut at Pebble Beach

Aug 15 2018

Video: Ferrari 512 Modulo makes first closed-cockpit run

Aug 15 2018

Senna's final kart going on sale in London

Aug 15 2018

Now Jaguar Land Rover Classic is moving into the USA!

Aug 14 2018

NFL Legend Walter Payton’s Porsche 930 for sale

Aug 14 2018

Beatles ‘Penny Lane’ Mini commissioned by McCartney for sale
Most popular

Aug 15 2018

Singer DLS to make public North American debut at Pebble Beach

Aug 15 2018

Video: Ferrari 512 Modulo makes first closed-cockpit run

Aug 08 2018

Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar preview

Aug 02 2018

FBI halts $4.5 million classic car fraud scheme

Jul 12 2018

Could the Singer DLS be the greatest Porsche 911 ever made?

Jul 10 2018

Aston Martin’s ‘pinnacle achievement’ DP215 up for auction

Jul 03 2018

Promotion: Want to experience the thrills of Singapore?

Aug 05 2018

Top 10 most expensive cars sold at auction

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics LLC. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below