All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

Paul Stephens reveals Le Mans Classic Clubsport Porsche 911

Established independent Porsche specialist Paul Stephens has revealed a limited-edition Le Mans Classic Clubsport. New owners are in for a treat!

Porsche specialist Paul Stephens has unveiled a special Le Mans Classic Clubsport at an exclusive pre-launch event in London.

In honing the limited-edition model, which is based on the standard Clubsport, the established independent company has tailored a unique livery in keeping with the heritage of the Le Mans Classic event. The special new car is priced around £250,000 depending on final specification.

The reveal, which took place at Pall Mall-based Apsley Tailors, precedes the official launch during this year’s Le Mans Classic race at Circuit de la Sarthe.

See also...

Conceived in collaboration Peter Auto, the organiser of Le Mans Classic 2018, the car’s next showing will be at the French event on July 6-8 ahead of delivery to lucky owners in 2020.

However, the handover process will be a little different from buyers simply collecting the car from the showroom. Each owner will be invited to parade their Clubsport and partake in the coveted Le Mans start ritual before eager crowds in two years’ time.

How did Paul Stephens create the Porsche?

Paul Stephens started with an original 911 body tub, which was then restored and comprehensively rebuilt to as-new condition ahead of conversion into its Clubsport guise.

The company’s `less-is-more ethos’ was employed, incorporating lightweight de-seamed roof panels (including sunroof delete), composite bumpers and engine cover, aluminium bonnet and soundproofing, plus aerodynamically designed lightweight external mirrors.

Offered in Touring specification or a raw Lightweight guise, only ten of these hand-finished and numbered examples will be released for sale. Why that number? It marks the ten Le Mans Classic events so far.

How powerful is it?

There’s 300bhp coming from a 3.4-litre air-cooled flat-six. Zero to 60mph takes only 4.4 seconds and top speed is in excess of 175mph. For innovation’s sake, there are a few new details, too:

  • New cross shaft-less ITB injection system with GT3 RS plenum
  • Programmable ECU mapped in-house
  • RS-specification camshafts
  • Lightened and balanced crankshaft
  • Lightweight con rods
  • Lightweight flywheel mated with a Getrag G50 gearbox
  • Limited-slip differential

The kerbweight is a low 970kg in Lightweight specification and 1075kg in Clubsport guise. Not that the spartan interior points to the insane number of man hours that have gone into creating the cabin.

The full-leather ST-style touring seats are trimmed in black leather with unique Le Mans Classic houndstooth inserts in green, black and white. These features are mirrored by the fully trimmed and hand-stitched leather interior panels, houndstooth door pockets, green bouclé floor mats and aluminium foot plates.

Each car features a luggage box mounted where the rear seats would traditionally be located – but that’s not the best part. As a finishing flourish, each of the ten models comes complete with a specially commissioned Le Mans Classic luggage set and hand-painted Le Mans Classic bodywork detailing. There’s something to brag about down at the pub…

What’s the difference with a Lightweight model?

Forgoing some of the more luxurious attributes, the Lightweight further pares back the car through the use of:

  • Lightweight carpets
  • Removal of sound proofing
  • Lexan rear windows
  • Installation of manual front windows
  • Deletion of central locking
  • Use of no-tilting lightweight seat frames

Even the glovebox door has been removed, and the car is fitted with just a single sun visor.

‘To have teamed up with [event organiser] Peter Auto in naming this unique Le Mans Classic Clubsport is an honour,’ said company founder and managing director Paul Stephens the day after the launch.

‘The passion of the event, from the organisers through to the enthusiasts attending, reflects our own devotion to the finest classic cars. To be able to dedicate a bespoke version of our Clubsport model feels like an ideal match.’

He continued: ‘It was a real pleasure to hold the memorable London pre-launch of the car at Apsley Tailors last night. I’m looking forward to showing the car at the Le Mans Classic race later this week even more now.’

Tags
Porsche Paul Stephens

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jul 04 2018

Paul Stephens reveals Le Mans Classic Clubsport Porsche 911

Jul 04 2018

Rare Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante X-Pack up for grabs!

Jul 03 2018

British Motor Museum wins £30k grant for British Leyland project

Jul 03 2018

Lotus Elite campaigned by ex-factory racer returns!

Jul 03 2018

Legends of Modern F1 to complete Silverstone 70th celebrations

Jul 03 2018

Throwback Tuesday: 1987 MG Metro
Most popular

Jun 26 2018

AutoClassics on the Rallye des Princesses – in a very quick 911!

Jun 20 2018

Ex-Phil Hill Ferrari 250 GTO test car announced for $45m auction

Jun 14 2018

Le Mans podium finishing Ford GT40 could fetch $12m at auction

Jun 15 2018

How David Brabham beat the odds in the new era of 'historic' race cars

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 19 2018

This is the electric E-type that Harry and Meghan drove

May 18 2018

I wish I’d kept my… Subaru Impreza 22B

May 18 2018

Five major awards on offer at Land Rover Legends next week

May 17 2018

Video: sideways with BTCC legend Anthony Reid

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below