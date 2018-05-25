All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

Narrow escape for movie cars after dramatic lorry fire

Thankfully none of the major star cars were damaged by the sudden fire and the business will be running as normal

Car Chase Heroes, a track-day experience provider, was fortunate to lose only three ‘easily replaceable’ cars after one of its transporters caught fire on Wednesday night.

Run by renowned race car preparers Blendini Motorsport, Car Chase Heroes specialises in allowing its customers to drive classic cars. Particular attention is given to those that have starred in television and film.

See also...

On Wednesday night, while travelling on the M4 near Bath in Somerset after two days operating at Bicester Heritage, one of its lorries caught fire. Although no-one was injured and the fire brigade was soon in attendance, three cars on the lead trailer were destroyed in the fire.

Tom Roche, founder and boss of Car Chase Heroes, told AutoClassics: ’The fire, while a shock and obviously not ideal, could have been so much worse. We lost three cars: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, a Mazda MX-5 and a Barricade Mustang [that starred in the Transformers franchise].

‘All of those are easily replaced unlike a lot of the cars that the fire service managed to save with their quick work.’

Also on the trailer included a genuine ‘General Lee’ Dodge Charger R/T that starred in the TV version of Dukes of Hazzard and has been signed by the cast, an 8.5-litre V8 replica of the 1966 Batmobile and a Ford Gran Torino complete with a Starsky and Hutch livery.

Car Chase Heroes also added that the fire would have no impact on any of its events scheduled for the near future and that it was operating as normal.

Images of the incident courtesy of Highways England

Tags
Dodge Ford Porsche

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

May 26 2018

What to see during Land Rover Legends at Bicester Heritage

May 25 2018

Porsche 356 Roadster No1 brought ‘back to life’

May 25 2018

Narrow escape for movie cars after dramatic lorry fire

May 25 2018

New GM Motorsports heritage display opens this weekend

May 27 2018

Driving the new-old Shelby Mustang GT350 Competition

May 25 2018

Mercedes 300SL first to join Silverstone Classic auction
Most popular

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 23 2018

Historic Motorsport: Formula Atlantic revival being planned

May 19 2018

This is the electric E-type that Harry and Meghan drove

May 19 2018

Driven: Bill Gwynne's Ford Mk2 Escort rally car

May 18 2018

I wish I’d kept my… Subaru Impreza 22B

May 18 2018

Five major awards on offer at Land Rover Legends next week

May 17 2018

Programme for 20th anniversary Goodwood Revival races outlined

May 07 2018

Trialling in an Austin Seven

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

Apr 21 2018

Classic Cars on Film: Get Carter (1971)

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below