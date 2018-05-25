Narrow escape for movie cars after dramatic lorry fire Thankfully none of the major star cars were damaged by the sudden fire and the business will be running as normal

Car Chase Heroes, a track-day experience provider, was fortunate to lose only three ‘easily replaceable’ cars after one of its transporters caught fire on Wednesday night.

Run by renowned race car preparers Blendini Motorsport, Car Chase Heroes specialises in allowing its customers to drive classic cars. Particular attention is given to those that have starred in television and film.

On Wednesday night, while travelling on the M4 near Bath in Somerset after two days operating at Bicester Heritage, one of its lorries caught fire. Although no-one was injured and the fire brigade was soon in attendance, three cars on the lead trailer were destroyed in the fire.

Tom Roche, founder and boss of Car Chase Heroes, told AutoClassics: ’The fire, while a shock and obviously not ideal, could have been so much worse. We lost three cars: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, a Mazda MX-5 and a Barricade Mustang [that starred in the Transformers franchise].

‘All of those are easily replaced unlike a lot of the cars that the fire service managed to save with their quick work.’

Also on the trailer included a genuine ‘General Lee’ Dodge Charger R/T that starred in the TV version of Dukes of Hazzard and has been signed by the cast, an 8.5-litre V8 replica of the 1966 Batmobile and a Ford Gran Torino complete with a Starsky and Hutch livery.

Car Chase Heroes also added that the fire would have no impact on any of its events scheduled for the near future and that it was operating as normal.

Images of the incident courtesy of Highways England