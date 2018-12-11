Is this $1 million Rolls-Royce the ultimate in bespoke luxury?
This one-off Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit I Emperor State Landaulet was coachbuilt by Hooper and contains just about every luxury imaginable
A Rolls-Royce isn’t simply a luxury car for those who can afford it. It is a symbol, a four-wheeled embodiment of aspiration that lets the rest of the world know that you’ve made it. Like a Rolex watch or Dom Pérignon champagne, the brand is synonymous with success.
However, visit Monte Carlo or Abu Dhabi and you’ll see that quite a few other people have ‘made it’, meaning that you need something even more special to stand out. What if your Roller was a one-off, a bespoke machine that only you could possess? This 1989 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit I Emperor State Landaulet by Hooper is a chariot of dreams that's heading for auction.
More Rolls-Royce...
- This Royal Rolls-Royce Phantom V hides a dark Communist past
- This was the Queen's Rolls-Royce Phantom
- Rolls-Royce classics for sale with AutoClassics
Coachbuilding used to be commonplace in the automotive world. You’d buy your chassis and engine from your preferred marque, before commissioning a design house to build the body to exacting specifications. This tradition fell away with the advent of modern manufacturing and mass adoption of unibody design. But in the not-too-distant past of 1989, Hooper was tasked with working their coachbuilding magic on this Silver Spirit.
Hooper was once the favoured coachbuilder of the British Royal Family thanks to their ingenuity and attention to finer details. They began work on the Rolls-Royce by extending its wheelbase by three feet and lifting the roof to create the limousine’s added interior space. Custom glass and rear doors were crafted as well as a convertible rear section. Its distinctive Masons Black and Royal Claret paintwork completes the machine of total opulence.
The interior is just as impressive, with velour and burled walnut trimming a cabin that was ahead of its time for 1989. Technology such as armrest-deployed LCD TVs, CD player, a fully functioning computer and printer, plus a refrigerator, were all equipped. For its day nothing could touch this Rolls-Royce for luxury and convenience, hence why it was dubbed ‘The Chariot of Dreams’.
This Silver Spirit was originally commissioned to promote charities and offer prize winners the opportunity to waft around in something beyond First Class, a plan which fell through. The car was returned to Hooper after its $1 million bill remained outstanding. It stayed with Hooper until 2010, when it was sold to the Calumet Collection in Switzerland.
This one-off Rolls-Royce will hit RM Sotheby’s auction block at its 2019 Arizona event.
Classic Cars for Sale
1987 Rolls-Royce Silver SpiritThe Silver Spirit was first introduced in 1980 which was a new generation of models. Powered by a 6.75 liter V8.Back then and now, it has a great ride with hydropneumatic self-leveling suspension.It looks amazing in year appropriate two-tone coachwork. When you look closely, you'll notice the blue upper is picked up in the piping and then again around chrome
1992 Rolls Royce silver spirit II finished in Bordeaux with Magnolia hide piped in St James Red. Covered just 46,000 miles, with an impressive history files having full service history with dealers stamps. File includes every MOT test certificate since the very first MOT in 1995. Stacks of invoices for works carried out but Rolls Royce specialists totalling over £7,500. Also copies of the origina
Blue, 24 months warranty, 6 months tax, 1986 D Rolls Royce Silver Spirit. Finished in unmarked Light Ocean Blue with Royal Blue fine lines and RR Silver Spur wheel caps. Parchment interior with French Navy piping and French Navy carpets with Parchment piping. Only 68,000 miles with Full Service History. Totally immaculate condition throughout, £17,250 6.8 4dr
Blue, 24 months warranty, 6 months tax, 1994 M Rolls Royce Silver Spirit MK III. Finished in Royal Blue with Gold fine lines and whitewall tyres. The interior is in Pale Grey with Nautic top roll and Nautic piping, with French Navy carpets piped in Nautic. Only 49,000 miles with Full Service History. Known to ourselves for last 5 years. Outstanding condition throughout. A real investment, only, £