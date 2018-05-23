This was Michael Caine's Rolls (not a lot of people know that) And it's up for sale with Bonhams at the Greenwich Concours, USA on June 3, still with only 23,000 miles on the clock. Luckily he never blew the doors off this one

Michael Caine ordered this Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit new on 30 August 1983, and it was delivered to him via the Beverly Hills Rolls-Royce dealership. He kept it for several years before selling it on – and now it's about to become available again via Bonhams' Greenwich Concours d'Elegance sale on June 3.

The Rolls-Royce's second owner was also based in southern California, but the car moved to Pennsylvania on the east coast in 2006. It then moved north to New York where it has remained until the present day – and it has still covered less than 23,000 miles from new.

It comes complete with invoices and receipts to document the mileage and maintenance given to the vehicle, along with the order forms, certificate of origin, and the original manuals.

Caine ordered the Silver Spirit in an Ocean Blue and Deep Blue two-tone paint scheme. The interior was made to match with the top roll, instrument board roll, and under dash trim wrapped in light blue leather. He also ordered several optional extras including Mountain Blue lambswool rugs, medium colored wood, and an electrically operated sunroof.

The Silver Spirit and its long-wheelbase counterpart, the Silver Spur, were announced in the autumn of 1980, both based on the Silver Shadow II. The engine remained Rolls-Royce's 6750cc V8, equipped with Bosche fuel injection and developing 237bhp at 4000rpm, driving through a three-speed automatic transmission. It came with self-levelling rear suspension and disc brakes all round.

The styling was quite a departure from the Shadow, with a more angular look and a lower waistline (giving increased glass area). But inside it was actually more traditional than the Shadow II in many ways, with a return to separate rear seats and the re-instatement of folding picnic tables.

The car will be offered for sale by Bonhams at waterfront RS Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA – just 30 miles from New York – on June 3. More details on the Bonhams website.