All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

This was Michael Caine's Rolls (not a lot of people know that)

And it's up for sale with Bonhams at the Greenwich Concours, USA on June 3, still with only 23,000 miles on the clock. Luckily he never blew the doors off this one

Michael Caine ordered this Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit new on 30 August 1983, and it was delivered to him via the Beverly Hills Rolls-Royce dealership. He kept it for several years before selling it on – and now it's about to become available again via Bonhams' Greenwich Concours d'Elegance sale on June 3.

The Rolls-Royce's second owner was also based in southern California, but the car moved to Pennsylvania on the east coast in 2006. It then moved north to New York where it has remained until the present day – and it has still covered less than 23,000 miles from new.

It comes complete with invoices and receipts to document the mileage and maintenance given to the vehicle, along with the order forms, certificate of origin, and the original manuals.

See also...

Caine ordered the Silver Spirit in an Ocean Blue and Deep Blue two-tone paint scheme. The interior was made to match with the top roll, instrument board roll, and under dash trim wrapped in light blue leather. He also ordered several optional extras including Mountain Blue lambswool rugs, medium colored wood, and an electrically operated sunroof.

The Silver Spirit and its long-wheelbase counterpart, the Silver Spur, were announced in the autumn of 1980, both based on the Silver Shadow II. The engine remained Rolls-Royce's 6750cc V8, equipped with Bosche fuel injection and developing 237bhp at 4000rpm, driving through a three-speed automatic transmission. It came with self-levelling rear suspension and disc brakes all round.

The styling was quite a departure from the Shadow, with a more angular look and a lower waistline (giving increased glass area). But inside it was actually more traditional than the Shadow II in many ways, with a return to separate rear seats and the re-instatement of folding picnic tables.

The car will be offered for sale by Bonhams at waterfront RS Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA – just 30 miles from New York – on June 3. More details on the Bonhams website.

Tags
Rolls-Royce Auctions Film Bonhams

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

May 23 2018

This was Michael Caine's Rolls (not a lot of people know that)

May 23 2018

Indy 500 winner Kenny Brack joins McLaren as chief test driver

May 23 2018

Ferrari unveils unique F40-inspired SP38

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 22 2018

Video: What are the origins of the new Brabham Automotive badge?

May 23 2018

Historic Motorsport: Formula Atlantic revival being planned
Most popular

May 08 2018

Porsche 956 C and 919 Evo modified LMP1 car to run on Nurburgring

May 05 2018

Three classic Lister Jaguars for sale – including a Storm!

May 07 2018

Trialling in an Austin Seven

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

May 01 2018

Watch: 'Senna - The Last Weekend' mini-documentary

Apr 21 2018

Classic Cars on Film: Get Carter (1971)

Apr 18 2018

Want a brand new BOSS or Mach 1 Mustang? Here's your chance

Apr 12 2018

See the legendary Silver Arrows cars at the Louwman Museum

Apr 05 2018

I wish I'd kept my... 1940s fairground car

Mar 28 2018

Jenson Button to race at Le Mans Classic and Revival

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below