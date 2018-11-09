All
News
Features
Buying Guides
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

McLaren Speedtail prototype named in honour of '90s F1

Named after the road the McLaren F1 was designed in, Albert is the most advanced Speedtail prototype to date. It will begin a year-long testing program this week

It took 25 years for McLaren to create a successor to its legendary F1 supercar, plenty of time to reflect upon what an enormous challenge it would become. Revealed as the McLaren Speedtail, this 250mph hybrid hyper car is set to become the British brand’s fastest road production car ever. Testing of this biblical machine begins this week with a prototype car named after the very street in which the F1 was conceived.

More on McLaren…

Officially designated MVY02, the car has been colloquially christened ‘Albert’ after Albert Drive in Woking, UK where the McLaren F1 was designed. This car will join other existing test mules in a gruelling year-long program that will see it visit Europe, North America, and Africa. McLaren says the initial testing will start in bespoke facilities, but the Speedtail prototype will soon be seen on public roads gathering data.

Albert differs from the other existing test mules as it represents one of the most advanced stages of development. This car is the first with a production-specification chassis and petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain allowing test drivers to exercise the 1036bhp performance that the Speedtail has to offer.

'The start of real-world testing represents a major step in the development of the McLaren Speedtail,' said Ben Gulliver, McLaren's head of vehicle development.

'As the first fully representative prototype, ‘Albert’ will build on the invaluable work still being put in by earlier development cars, allowing us to sign-off vehicle attributes including chassis dynamics; brake performance; damper tuning; tyres; NVH and aspects of ergonomics and comfort.'

Powered by a twin-turbocharged hybrid 4.0-litre V8 engine, the Speedtail can complete a 0-186mph run in a scarcely believable 12.8 seconds — nearly 10 seconds faster than a McLaren F1. Also like the F1, the Speedtail features a central driving position a passenger seated each side for a total occupancy of three. Something else that mimics its forefather is its total production run of 106 cars.

The first production cars will find their way into customer hands in early 2020, each with a price tag of £1.75 million ($2.24m, €2m), plus local taxes. Every example was sold before the official reveal of this hyper car.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Albert prototype potentially coming to a public road near you.

Tags
Supercar V8 British Hypercar

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Nov 09 2018

Bangernomics: Can you go endurance rallying in a £500 Jaguar?

Nov 09 2018

Rare Shelby GT350H found in pensioner's garage

Nov 09 2018

McLaren Speedtail prototype named in honour of '90s F1

Nov 09 2018

1966 AC Cobra 427 for sale: CSX 3315, the real deal!

Nov 09 2018

Is a Honda S2000 worth $48k? This IndyCar driver thinks so

Nov 09 2018

Only Ford GT40 Roadster to race at Le Mans joins Mecum auction
Most popular

Nov 09 2018

Bangernomics: Can you go endurance rallying in a £500 Jaguar?

Nov 07 2018

E.C.D unveils monstrous 6.2L V8 Range Rover Classic restomod

Nov 07 2018

How a Lamborghini mistake nearly killed the BMW M1

Nov 08 2018

Is the Eagle Speedster the ultimate Jaguar E-type?

Nov 06 2018

Jaguar E-type S1 and Subaru Impreza 22B added to GT Sport

Nov 06 2018

Top 10 classic car wheel designs

Nov 05 2018

Top five classic cars with a criminal history

Nov 02 2018

Top 10 Restomods of SEMA 2018

Nov 01 2018

Hall & Oates music star takes delivery of Outlaw Porsche 356

Nov 01 2018

Custom Chevrolet K5 Blazer stuns SEMA

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below