Plans revealed for new Lotus facility at Hethel
Lotus' Hethel HQ is to receive a large investment to develop the facility. A new experience centre, Heritage Centre, and Museum are planned
Lotus, like Porsche, is another iconic marque that is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2018. This weekend its Hethel HQ will host birthday-bash with on-track activities and over 300 cars from Lotus’ history on display. Today there is even bigger news for the Lotus base as the brand reveals plans for a new customer experience centre, as well as a heritage centre and museum.
More on Lotus
- Lotus Exige special editions celebrate 70 years
- Top 10 Lotus Specials
- Lotus for sale on AutoClassics
This huge investment in the future of Lotus at Hethel is the first since its new owners Geely took the reigns. Plans have been submitted to the local authority, who will need to sign off on any future development at the ex-World War 2 base.
A new customer experience centre is to sit alongside the famous test track at Hethel and provide a showcase for Lotus’ current vehicle range. New customers will also be invited to the vehicle specification salons to develop the design and trim of their new car. It’s a striking building to look at that defiantly promotes a company looking to the future.
A new Heritage Centre and Museum will incorporate the site’s original main office and executive suites. By renovating and converting this historic space it allows Lotus to display legendary vehicles of the past in a setting that is also historically relevant in and of itself. The actual office used by founder Colin Chapman will become a centrepiece of the new project. Attached to the Heritage Centre will be a new restaurant where diners can enjoy views over the garden areas.
Even the old control tower that remains from when the site was an airbase will be renovated to host track-based activities and corporate events.
It seems there are exciting times ahead for Lotus, with plenty of speculation surrounding further investment for all-new models from its new parent company.
Classic Cars for Sale
Lotus Elan + 2S, 1969. Exceptional example in stunning French Blue which was it’s original colour when new. We can confirm that is one of the best Plus Twos we have ever driven and heard: the engine is amazing and runs like clockwork. Replacement chassis, rebuilt engine. New wiring loom. Beautiful chrome-work. Rebuilt engine and differential. Rear driveshaft conversion. Fantastic original interi
Vehicle Description Lotus Elise 111R (189hp) finished in Ardent Red Touring Pack - Black Leather with Silver Stitching Probax Seats and Black Leather Door Cards, Sound Insulation, Electric Windows, Interior Stowage Net and Auxiliary Driving Lamps. Soft-top, Central Door Locking, Polished Aluminium Window Winders, Sun Visors, Lightweight Aluminium Foot-well Divider, Lightweight Aluminium Passeng
Lotus 76-2 #JPS10 The Lotus 76 was a Formula One car designed by Colin Chapman, Tony Rudd and Ralph Bellamy for use by Team Lotus in the 1974 Formula One season. The 76 was intended to be a more advanced version of the Lotus 72, powered by the Ford Cosworth DFV and featuring modified aerodynamics, a lighter chassis, longer wheelbase and a narrower, lower monocoque. The car also featured a bi-plane