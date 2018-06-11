1911 Beast of Turin beats supercars at London Concours Out of the 125 cars at the City of London event, including Ferrari 250 SWB and Bugatti Veyron, Best of Show went to the remarkable 1911 Fiat

The 135bhp, 300bhp, 28.5-litre 1911 Fiat S76 ‘Beast of Turin’ land speed record car from 1911 was awarded Best of Show at the second London Concours, held on the cricket pitch of the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London.

The event has grown significantly, with 125 top-level cars displayed on the cricket pitch of the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London – compared with 80 cars at last year’s inaugural event.

Once again the variety and quality of cars has shone through, with the more obvious (but popular) supercars such as Lamborghini Miura, Ferrari F40, McLaren F1 and Bugatti Veyron joined by such wonderful rarities as Fiat 8V Supersonic, De Tomaso Mangusta and even a Ferrari 250 GT SWB ‘SEFAC hot rod’ – easily the most valuable of all the cars on display.

See also...



















The core of the cars was 1960s and ’70s supercars but there was also a strong contingent of supercars of the last decade, plus pre-war offerings including two superb Vintage Bentleys and an 1898 Panhard Levassor, as well as a popular pairing of 1960s RAC patrol vehicles in the classic blue livery – Austin A35 van and BMW Isetta.

The star of the show, as ever, was Duncan Pittaway’s monstrous ‘Beast of Turin’ 1911 Fiat S76. Along with the Fiat, we admired Harry Metcalfe’s newly purchased 1987 Lotus Esprit Turbo HC, the Martini-liveried 1992 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 2, the 1990 Alfa Romeo SZ, the understated 1967 Porsche 911S, the lovely 1935 Lagonda M35R, one of just 19 survivors, and the line-up of Global Endurance Legends racers.























Commercial support looked strong, with Alpine showing off both new and original A110s, TVR displaying the new Griffith, and top-end dealers Fiskens, JD Classics, Nicholas Mee and Stratstone of Mayfair in attendance. Watch brands Vacheron Constantin and Glashütte were among several luxury exhibitors.

Visitor numbers looked good, with all hospitality tickets sold out in advance, and attendance thought to be well over 2000 on each day. All in all, this looks like an event that’s set to stay.























London Concours `award winners

Fast, sponsored by Remy Martin – 1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale

Faster, sponsored by Azur – 1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Berlinetta

Very Fast, sponsored by Geely – 1911 Fiat S76 ‘Beast of Turin’

Superfast, sponsored by evo – 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

Hyperfast, sponsored by Octane – 1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB ‘Sefac Hot Rod’

Era Defining, sponsored by Concours of Elegance – 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Best in Show – 1911 Fiat S76 ‘Beast of Turin’

For more information visit the London Concours website.