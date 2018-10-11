Lanzante to build Formula 1 turbo-engined Porsche 911s

Lanzante is best known for their restoration work and its Le Mans winning McLaren F1 of 1995. More recently its skilled craftspeople have set to work on creating a road legal and Longtail variant of the McLaren P1 GTR track car. However, its latest project might be the most grin-inducing of them all. Lanzante is to build 11 930 Porsche 911 Turbos featuring the legendary TAG-Porsche Formula 1 engines.

More on Porsche...

The 930 Porsche 911 Turbo is a 1970s and ‘80s icon with its turbocharged engine and enormous whale tail spoiler. Today these cherished machines of Porsche’s air-cooled past are lovingly restored by many, but Lanzante’s restoration plans for a batch of 11 involves plumbing an F1 engine into the back. Crazy? Probably, but we like the sound of this Frankenstein plan.

Lanzante aren’t just using any old engines though. The selected power plants are genuine TAG-Porsche engines from the 1,000bhp turbocharged era of F1. These 1.5-litre V6 engines are the real deal with McLaren Racing giving the Petersfield-based outfit their blessing. When used in motorsport these TAG engines racked up 26 grand prix victories and three world titles at the hands of legendary drivers Niki Lauda and Alain Prost.

These biblical power plants will be detuned for usability and added reliability on the road, but extensive modifications have been made to the 911s in order to satisfy the engines cooling needs. Lanzante have mercifully managed to keep said modifications under the skin, arguably making these the ultimate sleeper cars.

This isn’t actually the first time a TAG F1 engine has found its way into a 911. The Lanzante project was inspired by a 930 Turbo that was fitted with an F1 engine for use as a test mule in the ‘80s.

Details are still scarce on pricing and performance, but an incredible engine note is guaranteed.