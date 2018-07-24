World record for largest Land Rover convoy confirmed! 640-vehicle convoy at Billing Off-Road Show is confirmed as an official world record by Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has confirmed that the attempt to assemble the largest ever parade of Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles by the Billing Off-Road Show was successful – with an officially-recognised 640 vehicles taking part.

The parade was to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Land Rover, with the idea to bring the record home, and beat the 632-vehicle benchmark set recently in Bad Kissingen, Germany.

‘Land Rover turns 70 in 2018 and we wanted to do something really special to celebrate this milestone. What could be better than setting a World Record in your own Land Rover for the Largest Parade of Land Rovers?’ said Sarah Arrowsmith, organiser of the Billing Off Road Show.

To ensure the record attempt was considered official, participating vehicles were required to keep within two car lengths of one another, with the parade exceeding two miles in length and all drivers refraining from taking toilet breaks during the record attempt. Each vehicle had to display a Land Rover badge to qualify, with owners of eligible vehicles encouraged to join in and take part.

The parade was organised by Billing Off Road Show in conjunction with Land Rover Monthly magazine. More details about the World Record attempt can be found on the Guinness World Records website.