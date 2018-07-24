All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

World record for largest Land Rover convoy confirmed!

640-vehicle convoy at Billing Off-Road Show is confirmed as an official world record by Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has confirmed that the attempt to assemble the largest ever parade of Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles by the Billing Off-Road Show was successful – with an officially-recognised 640 vehicles taking part.

The parade was to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Land Rover, with the idea to bring the record home, and beat the 632-vehicle benchmark set recently in Bad Kissingen, Germany.

‘Land Rover turns 70 in 2018 and we wanted to do something really special to celebrate this milestone. What could be better than setting a World Record in your own Land Rover for the Largest Parade of Land Rovers?’ said Sarah Arrowsmith, organiser of the Billing Off Road Show.

See Also...

To ensure the record attempt was considered official, participating vehicles were required to keep within two car lengths of one another, with the parade exceeding two miles in length and all drivers refraining from taking toilet breaks during the record attempt. Each vehicle had to display a Land Rover badge to qualify, with owners of eligible vehicles encouraged to join in and take part.

The parade was organised by Billing Off Road Show in conjunction with Land Rover Monthly magazine. More details about the World Record attempt can be found on the Guinness World Records website.

Tags
4X4

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jul 25 2018

Best of Ennstal-Classic Rallye 2018

Jul 25 2018

Louwman Museum: automotive heaven in Holland

Jul 24 2018

Unique garage sale offers Barris memorabilia from past six decades

Jul 24 2018

Royal Range Rover Classic makes £100k at auction

Jul 24 2018

Classic auction performance at Silverstone

Jul 23 2018

Classics for sale: Schuppan's IMSA Porsche 962 up for sale!
Most popular

Jul 14 2018

Goodwood recreates iconic Bullitt car chase scene

Jul 13 2018

Land Rover’s 70th anniversary parade sets new Goodwood record!

Jul 12 2018

Watch Goodwood Festival of Speed live here!

Jul 12 2018

Could the Singer DLS be the greatest Porsche 911 ever made?

Jul 15 2018

Video: Inside the new 007 Elements mountaintop museum

Jul 10 2018

Aston Martin’s ‘pinnacle achievement’ DP215 up for auction

Jul 10 2018

1963 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster sets Le Mans Classic auction record

Jul 09 2018

Revealed! The classic Porsches coming to Festival of Speed

Jul 06 2018

LAT Archive: The greatest moments of the British Grand Prix

Jul 05 2018

Luftgekühlt, the coolest-ever Porsche event, comes to UK

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below