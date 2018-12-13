All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Storage Locator
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Somebody has hidden a Lamborghini Gallardo in a Ford Mustang

Two for the price of one has never been so literal with this Lamborghini Gallardo-driven Ford Mustang muscle supercar

We all know that feeling when pressed between choosing American muscle or an Italian supercar, and not being able to pick which camp we want to be put into. Some thoughtful folk out there have built cars combining the merits of both, with a brilliant example being this half Ford, half Lamborghini 2009 Tractorri Custom Coupe, which is heading to auction in Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale sale next January.

Once a SEMA Show star, this one-of-a-kind car looks like a 2007 Mustang, but has the full running gear from a Lamborghini Gallardo, a merging of worlds that came in with an eye-watering build cost of $700,000 (£552,720, €615,290).

More custom creations...

The Audi-sourced 5.0-litre V10 Gallardo engine powers the car, and comes with the six-speed automatic transmission that the Italian car used. Power is delivered to all four wheels, and there are anti-lock brakes and a front lift. Since its show debut, the car has covered 2564 (presumably very noisy) miles.

The builder of the car created custom bodywork for the car and a fabricated front end, which includes Porsche 911 Turbo indicators, steel fender flares and rocker mouldings. The taillights from a Lamborghini have also been added at the rear.

Rather than something silly like ‘Mustardo’ or ‘Gallang’, the car is named ‘Tractorri’, as a tribute to Ferrucio Lamborghini’s humble beginnings in tractor production and sales. The colour of the car, a deep crimson red, was also specifically chosen.

The preference to Lamborghini is continued with the interior, which features a cropped Gallardo dash and centre console (including all controls), and the factory seats. Custom options in the cabin include Alcantara headliner, door panels and lit sill plates. Although it’s almost 10 years old, the car has keyless entry, and comes with a book detailing the process that turned two cars into one.

Tags
Italian American Custom Muscle car Supercar 2000s Auction

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Dec 13 2018

Nick Nolte's 1949 Buick Roadmaster up for grabs!

Dec 13 2018

1984 Bertone Ramarro Corvette: The concept we forgot

Dec 13 2018

Somebody has hidden a Lamborghini Gallardo in a Ford Mustang

Dec 13 2018

McLaren Special Operations creates retro liveries for 570S

Dec 13 2018

Why this barn find Land Rover is the perfect starter classic

Dec 13 2018

This Porsche owner ships his 911T instead of using a rental
Most popular

Dec 11 2018

Is this $1 million Rolls-Royce the ultimate in bespoke luxury?

Dec 10 2018

Land Rover makes dream come true for 87-year old ex-employee

Dec 08 2018

Why you should buy an Escort Cosworth over a Ford Focus RS

Dec 06 2018

Shootout: 1996 Subaru Impreza Turbo vs 2001 Honda Integra R

Dec 04 2018

Ex-Scuderia Ferrari 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C set for Paris sale

Dec 03 2018

Top 10 classic cars in music videos

Nov 29 2018

Inside John Campion's amazing collection of works Lancias

Nov 28 2018

Pininfarina PF0 takes aim at the hypercar elite with 2020 launch

Nov 23 2018

Oldest known production VW Beetle has been restored

Nov 22 2018

Top 10 classic cars we're grateful for this Thanksgiving

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below