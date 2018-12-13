Somebody has hidden a Lamborghini Gallardo in a Ford Mustang
Two for the price of one has never been so literal with this Lamborghini Gallardo-driven Ford Mustang muscle supercar
We all know that feeling when pressed between choosing American muscle or an Italian supercar, and not being able to pick which camp we want to be put into. Some thoughtful folk out there have built cars combining the merits of both, with a brilliant example being this half Ford, half Lamborghini 2009 Tractorri Custom Coupe, which is heading to auction in Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale sale next January.
Once a SEMA Show star, this one-of-a-kind car looks like a 2007 Mustang, but has the full running gear from a Lamborghini Gallardo, a merging of worlds that came in with an eye-watering build cost of $700,000 (£552,720, €615,290).
More custom creations...
- One-of-a-kind 1947 Bentley Mark VI is a literal show-stealer
- This 1967 VW Beetle has been transformed into a hot rod
- Customised cars in our classifieds
The Audi-sourced 5.0-litre V10 Gallardo engine powers the car, and comes with the six-speed automatic transmission that the Italian car used. Power is delivered to all four wheels, and there are anti-lock brakes and a front lift. Since its show debut, the car has covered 2564 (presumably very noisy) miles.
The builder of the car created custom bodywork for the car and a fabricated front end, which includes Porsche 911 Turbo indicators, steel fender flares and rocker mouldings. The taillights from a Lamborghini have also been added at the rear.
Rather than something silly like ‘Mustardo’ or ‘Gallang’, the car is named ‘Tractorri’, as a tribute to Ferrucio Lamborghini’s humble beginnings in tractor production and sales. The colour of the car, a deep crimson red, was also specifically chosen.
The preference to Lamborghini is continued with the interior, which features a cropped Gallardo dash and centre console (including all controls), and the factory seats. Custom options in the cabin include Alcantara headliner, door panels and lit sill plates. Although it’s almost 10 years old, the car has keyless entry, and comes with a book detailing the process that turned two cars into one.
Classic Cars for Sale
Spectacular 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000S Rare and Highly Sought-After Carbureted Model with 58k Kilometers This superbly original 1983 Lamborghini 5000S Countach is an extremely desirable and collectible carbureted model with only 58k kilometers from new. Highly attractive and sought-after white with black leather interior. The car has been babied by its previous owner and comes
Lamborghini Espada Series 3. Truly lovely and very original car which has covered only 75,000kms since new. Originally purchased through Lukas Huni Switzerland with one quite famous previous owner in Italy (Mr. Morbidelli). Copies of all original Italian registration documents are available. The car has never had a full respray (or needed one) and the interior leather is all original and
Extremely rare Lamborghini Jarama S1972 Lamborghini Jarama S an extremely well preserved example of this rare and desirable model. V12 with six Carbs/five speed/AC ID#10354. A true S, is an very rare find. This California car is believed to have had only three owners all from the Bay Area since 1972. The paint is quite serviceable and while it has some minor cracks and imper
1969 Lamborghini Islero S: Grigio Fumo with original Cinnamon pigskin interior, One of only 100 ever built, Driven only 8,854 original miles since new, even the original tires! In beautiful condition throughout. Truly magnificent interior and coachwork. $375,000. Presented by HERITAGE CLASSICS located at 8980 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, California 90069, Tel +1 (310) 657-9699