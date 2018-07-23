Lamborghini restores Espada and Islero for 50th anniversary tour
The famous Italian marque will celebrate the golden jubilee of two of its classic sports cars by taking restored models on a tour across central Italy
Lamborghini has announced that it will tour restored Espada and Islero models from its museum across Italy in early September to mark the two cars’ 50th anniversary.
Lamborghini Polo Storico, the division devoted to the marque’s historic models, has completed a restoration of the Espada and the Islero that belong to the Lamborghini Museum and has announced that the two cars will take part in a tour dedicated to the pair. It will take place on September 7-10 this year and conclude at Lamborghini’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese.
See also...
- The ultimate Lamborghini Miura returns!
- Top 10 Lamborghini Concept Cars
- View Lamborghini Espadas for sale on AutoClassics
The Espada was the first series production four-seater model in the history of Lamborghini and also has one of the highest numbers of units produced among the marque’s historic cars, with 1226 made during its 10-year run. It was designed by Marcello Gandini for Carrozzeria Bertone (following the styling of the Marzel concept car and sits very low to the ground – standing at less than 1.2 metres high.
Its longitudinal, front-mounted 4-litre V12 engine gives a maximum speed of approximately 245km/h. Additionally it was the first Lamborghini to have a version with automatic transmission.
The Islero – whose official name was initially the Jslero – was produced from 1968 to ‘70 in two versions, the Islero and for ‘69 the Islero S. Designed by Mario Marazzi of Carrozzeria Marazzi, the Islero was based on the 400 GT but revised for larger tyres and a wider wheel gauge. Its V12 engine allows a maximum speed of approximately 250km/h – and 260km/h in the S version. It is a very rare model with only 225 units produced – 155 under the name Islero and 70 with the name Islero S.
The anniversary tour will stretch across Italy’s Umbria region and will be made up of a convoy of collectors driving their cars for more than 400 miles along some of the most renowned roads in central Italy.
It takes in the city of Perugia, visiting the city’s cathedral and museums as well as the region’s most important wineries. It continues to Assisi then travels on to Tuscany for an overnight stay in the Chianti area.
On subsequent days the tour crosses the Apennines, travels through the Mugello, then journeys over the legendary Futa and Raticosa Passes to conclude in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the home of Automobili Lamborghini. Participants will visit both the factory where the modern cars are made as well as the headquarters of Lamborghini Polo Storico.
Classic Cars for Sale
Lamborghini 1R tractor, year 1962, only one owner with number plate and booklet, complete with lift (very rare).The tractor has always worked in a small village in the province of Modena, 20 kilometres from the Lamborghini tractor factory in Cento (FE) and 15 kilometres from the Sant'Agata Bolognese factories where the legendary Lamborghini Miura was born.This vehicle is painted in the classic Lam
Location: Brummen, NETHERLANDS Mileage: 26. Lamborghini LP 5000 “S” LHD in a stunning overall condition. Third owner car (Same owner since 1994) with only 26000 km`s from new!! Extensive history and service file with all invoices etc. Has been serviced by a well known Dutch Lamborghini specialist, recently serviced incl. New clutch, valve-timing, setting carburettors etc. Body in a very origin
1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 5,350 Original miles Nero Tenebre Cream Leather Original Alpine CD Original Keith Collins mats Books, Tools and Records Just in! Stunning early production 25th Anniversary car. Purchased from the last owner who bought it in 1996. The car was regularly serviced and still maintains its original Alpine CD player, Keith Collins floor mats from new and origina