Lamborghini restores Espada and Islero for 50th anniversary tour The famous Italian marque will celebrate the golden jubilee of two of its classic sports cars by taking restored models on a tour across central Italy

Lamborghini has announced that it will tour restored Espada and Islero models from its museum across Italy in early September to mark the two cars’ 50th anniversary.

Lamborghini Polo Storico, the division devoted to the marque’s historic models, has completed a restoration of the Espada and the Islero that belong to the Lamborghini Museum and has announced that the two cars will take part in a tour dedicated to the pair. It will take place on September 7-10 this year and conclude at Lamborghini’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The Espada was the first series production four-seater model in the history of Lamborghini and also has one of the highest numbers of units produced among the marque’s historic cars, with 1226 made during its 10-year run. It was designed by Marcello Gandini for Carrozzeria Bertone (following the styling of the Marzel concept car and sits very low to the ground – standing at less than 1.2 metres high.

Its longitudinal, front-mounted 4-litre V12 engine gives a maximum speed of approximately 245km/h. Additionally it was the first Lamborghini to have a version with automatic transmission.

The Islero – whose official name was initially the Jslero – was produced from 1968 to ‘70 in two versions, the Islero and for ‘69 the Islero S. Designed by Mario Marazzi of Carrozzeria Marazzi, the Islero was based on the 400 GT but revised for larger tyres and a wider wheel gauge. Its V12 engine allows a maximum speed of approximately 250km/h – and 260km/h in the S version. It is a very rare model with only 225 units produced – 155 under the name Islero and 70 with the name Islero S.

The anniversary tour will stretch across Italy’s Umbria region and will be made up of a convoy of collectors driving their cars for more than 400 miles along some of the most renowned roads in central Italy.

It takes in the city of Perugia, visiting the city’s cathedral and museums as well as the region’s most important wineries. It continues to Assisi then travels on to Tuscany for an overnight stay in the Chianti area.

On subsequent days the tour crosses the Apennines, travels through the Mugello, then journeys over the legendary Futa and Raticosa Passes to conclude in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the home of Automobili Lamborghini. Participants will visit both the factory where the modern cars are made as well as the headquarters of Lamborghini Polo Storico.