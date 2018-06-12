All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

You can buy John Travolta’s Cadillac Fleetwood!

The 1981 Cadillac Fleetwood used by celebrity Travolta for filming 2018’s upcoming motion picture Gotti is up for grabs! Get a closer look with AutoClassics

The 1981 Cadillac Fleetwood employed by John Travolta as the lead character in upcoming biopic Gotti has come up for sale in the AutoClassics classifieds. With Gotti scheduled for release this month, here’s your opportunity to acquire a slice of automotive film history ahead of the impending interest curve.

Executive American cars often appear brash and ungainly, yet underneath this one rests all the attributes associated with the most sensitive of therapists. The wallowy suspension smoothes out bumps and Tarmac undulations, while sheer engine grunt keeps everything effortless. This is all while the unadulterated rouched upholstery envelopes passengers with a leathery hug, leaving the day’s issues to melt into the ether.

See also...

John Gotti, America’s original ‘Telflon Don’, was the powerful and feared patriarch of the Gambino crime family. Although throat cancer finally saw him off in 2002 while incarcerated, he’d created a full-scale media riot back in 1990 when FBI agents successfully put him behind bars.

Ever since this shocking conviction, directors and producers have been scrambling to showcase their own take on the courtroom drama, with the latest release – simply entitled Gotti – directed by Kevin Connolly and featuring John Travolta as the infamous crime lord.

Naturally, Gotti’s real-life 1981 Cadillac Fleetwood – which no doubt harboured various juicy secrets – has long since disappeared, but seeing as blood is so difficult to get out of shag-pile carpet, the next best thing is an identical movie clone.

Although the motion picture has yet to enjoy a widespread release, and therefore we cannot confirm the exact importance or role of this particular Fleetwood, we’ll let these pictures speak for themselves.

Regardless of the ideal that Mr Travolta has graced the car with his association, the 1981 model makes for a sound investment on its own merits. With only 63,000 miles on the clock and finished in black, complemented by a black leather interior, the Cadillac also comes with the New York license plate used in the film. You never know, there may even still be a body in the trunk…

As you would expect from a luxury American barge of the time, it’s loaded with extras including cruise control, power seats, power steering, climate control and electric windows to list but a few options. There is even the factory-installed AM/FM radio still present!

Having wanted for nothing, expect perhaps the undoing of Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano, the exterior and interior are in rude health with mechanicals apparently driving ‘as new’.

Enjoyed these vehicles back in the day? Here’s your chance to relive former glories. A movie buff craving something new for the collection? Don’t let this opportunity escape you…

Get a closer look with the AutoClassics classified advert here.

Tags
John Travolta John Gotti Cadillac Fleetwood

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jun 12 2018

Why Thatcher's Government refused to use the Rover 827

Jun 12 2018

Historic Formula 2 cars to return to Silverstone Grand Prix track

Jun 12 2018

Guy Martin to race Jenson Button in historic Formula 1 cars

Jun 12 2018

Ground-breaking ispace rover set for Goodwood UK debut

Jun 12 2018

Saga Norén’s Porsche 911 from The Bridge in charity sale

Jun 12 2018

You can buy John Travolta’s Cadillac Fleetwood!
Most popular

Jun 04 2018

GM executive crashes Corvette ZR1 pace car on IndyCar parade lap

Jun 02 2018

The Indycar that launched designer John Barnard onto F1 greatness

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 19 2018

This is the electric E-type that Harry and Meghan drove

May 18 2018

I wish I’d kept my… Subaru Impreza 22B

May 18 2018

Five major awards on offer at Land Rover Legends next week

May 17 2018

Video: sideways with BTCC legend Anthony Reid

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

Apr 21 2018

Classic Cars on Film: Get Carter (1971)

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below