All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Jeremy Clarkson’s 1975 Maserati Merak SS scrapped

Classic Merak (SS) featured with Jeremy Clarkson during Top Gear’s 2007 Cheap Supercar Challenge has surfaced online – and it's being broken for spares

Back on December 4, 2005, Top Gear showcased its ultimate cheap car challenge. Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson had to purchase an old supercar for £10,000 each – but there was a catch. The vehicles they brought back had to be mid-engined and Italian. A recipe for hilarity…

Ultimately, the Cheap Supercar Challenge saw Hammond in a Ferrari 308 GT4, May driving a Lamborghini Urraco and Clarkson swanning about in a 1975 Maserati Merak SS. Well, it was claimed to be an SS version – but after further on-screen investigation, the Maserati turned out to be a base model. Clarkson had been well and truly duped.

More great Italian cars!

Over the course of several challenges, the supercars proved to be in various states of decay. On a rolling road, each vehicle posted woeful power readouts. From new, the Ferrari Dino boasted 255bhp, yet Hammond’s 308 GT4 coughed up just 194bhp, whereas the Urraco could barely muster 117 of the original 220 horses.

However, nothing could touch Clarkson’s £10k Merak. Starting life with 190bhp, the engine had lost an almighty 110bhp. It was running with less power than a 1.4-litre Ford Focus. Ultimately, the Stig beat all three of them around a circuit, driving a diesel Vauxhall Astra.

However, that wasn’t the biggest calamity to befall perhaps the worst Merak of all time. During the final challenge – a road trip to Stringfellows nightclub – the engine’s bottom end exploded, spraying bits of crankshaft and block over traffic and tarmac, not to mention James May.

Left in a hedge on the outskirts of Reading, the Merak was ultimately ruined. Enthusiasts claimed that the vehicle could be revived, yet its future looked bleak. Rumours speculate that the BBC sold the Maserati on for cheap, yet the car simply disappeared.

Perhaps the date of liability should have granted the keyboard warriors a clue – 01/06/2006. It was never taxed for the road again.

The car was rediscovered back in 2016, but it still wasn’t running. In fact, the Merak was being sold for parts – and now, listed on EuroSpares, the Maserati’s fate has clearly been sealed. With the bottom end still in bits, Clarkson’s pretend SS will continue being dismantled for spare parts.

You can contact EuroSpares through its contact form to order bits from what’s left of JOK 229N – but we can bet the SS badge has already been snapped up…

Tags
Italian Supercar 1970s TV car

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Aug 24 2018

Jeremy Clarkson’s 1975 Maserati Merak SS scrapped

Aug 24 2018

Jaguar Classic is to sell electric-powered E-types

Aug 24 2018

Gallery: 'Project Gold' Porsche 993 Turbo in detail

Aug 24 2018

Celebrating 50 years of the Volvo 164

Aug 24 2018

How Porsche's 'Project Gold' was built, from start to finish

Aug 24 2018

Porsche unveils ‘Project Gold’ 993 Turbo – and it’s for sale!
Most popular

Aug 24 2018

Jaguar Classic is to sell electric-powered E-types

Aug 22 2018

George Barris: possibly the most remarkable garage sale ever!

Aug 23 2018

Goodwood Revival set to hold the most expensive race ever

Aug 20 2018

Long-lost stash of American pre-war classic cars found in cellar

Aug 20 2018

Aston Martin to make 25 'Bond' DB5 continuation cars

Aug 19 2018

Fabled 'Little Red' prototype Shelby Mustang discovered!

Aug 16 2018

Video: the amazing plans to recreate the Woodstock VW bus

Aug 17 2018

The greatest moments of world endurance racing in Britain

Aug 15 2018

Singer DLS to make public North American debut at Pebble Beach

Aug 15 2018

Pininfarina Ferrari Modulo concept to appear at Pebble Beach

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below