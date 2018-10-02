Jaguar XJ convoy to Paris marks 50 years 11 pristine Jaguar XJs travelled 520 miles in convoy across France to the very place the first XJ was revealed in 1968 - the Paris Motor Show

The Jaguar XJ is something of a British institution as it has been on our roads since 1968. To celebrate the car’s 50th anniversary, Jaguar organised a grand convoy, consisting of XJs from every generation, to head to where the luxury saloon began its story. This regal road trip headed to the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Eight generations of XJ drove from the Jaguar Land Rover Castle Bromwich Assembly Plant in the UK to the Place de la Porte de Versailles in Paris. On the way these elegant machines stopped at historical locations such as the Goodwood Motor Circuit and Le Mans. Another key stop on the trip was a visit to Jaguar Classic, that strives to restore and preserve historic models from the marque’s past.

The XJ Series I made its debut at the Paris Motor Show in 1968 with Jaguar’s founder, Sir William Lyons, revealing the new model. The 520 mile journey brought 11 prime examples to the show, which went as follows: XJ Series I, Series II, Jaguar XJ Series II Coupé, XJ Series III, Jaguar XJ XJ40, Jaguar XJ X300, XJ X308, Jaguar XJ X350, XJ X351, XJR575, and the new Jaguar XJ XJ50. The Jaguar XJ50 is a special edition model that marks this milestone year.





Jaguar Director of Design, Ian Callum, said: 'The Jaguar XJ story is one of design, desirability and performance and over the past 50 years it has become a true giant in the automotive world and it’s only right that we pay homage to it in this special way. When I started at Jaguar, the XJ was already an icon of car design, so to have been part of this story that has been told over half a century has been an absolute privilege.'

It is anticipated that an all-new Jaguar XJ will be revealed in the not too distant future to challenge the Porsche Panamera.