Jaguar C-X75 Spectre stunt car for sale While this supercar never made production, James Bond baddie Mr Hinx drove one in Spectre. One of those very stunt cars has come up for sale…

Owning a car from the exciting world of James Bond is often just a dream, especially if it’s something extremely rare such as the Aston Martin DB10 from the film Spectre. But while you might have missed your chance to get your hands on the hero car, an example of the villain’s equally rare Jaguar C-X75 has just come up for sale.

The tale of the Jaguar C-X75 is one of great ambition and innovation, but ultimately old ghosts came back to haunt this project. It was designed to both celebrate 75 years of the brand and spearhead a host of exciting new products, but Jaguar hesitated when the project was scaled down and began to echo the XJ220 saga.

Initially there were talks of turbine power and exotic hybrid technology, but ultimately, to keep costs in check, it was decreed that the 250 cars scheduled for production would feature more conventional power. Like the XJ220, the combination of powertrain changes and a poor economic environment took the shine off this supercar.

In the end Jaguar built five development prototypes with 1.6-litre turbocharged and four-cylinder supercharged engines, both with hybrid power and an output of over 800bhp. At one point a 5.0-litre supercharged engine was tested. Three examples were later sold at auction, with the remainder being retained by Jaguar and used for display.

Spectre presented a great opportunity to promote Jaguar, so the brand supplied filmmakers with a number of C-X75 stunt cars, most of which were built on a space frame and shared little with the original design. These cars were built with the help of Williams Advanced Engineering, and feature rally suspension. Kaaimans International now lists one of these Spectre stunt cars for sale.

Said to have just 500 miles on the clock and be fitted with a 5.0-litre V8, this is a genuine piece of movie history. Being a stunt car, the interior below the dashboard is more about function than style, but from every other angle this C-X75 is a stunner. In Spectre the car was finished in a metallic orange, but we think its new blue hue is rather attractive. A plaque reads ‘one of four’ stunt cars, denoting this as an extreme rarity.

Price is on appointment, but we’d expect this endangered cat with Bond provenance to be worth a pretty penny.

