All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Buying Guides
Events
More
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Jaguar C-X75 Spectre stunt car for sale

While this supercar never made production, James Bond baddie Mr Hinx drove one in Spectre. One of those very stunt cars has come up for sale…

Owning a car from the exciting world of James Bond is often just a dream, especially if it’s something extremely rare such as the Aston Martin DB10 from the film Spectre. But while you might have missed your chance to get your hands on the hero car, an example of the villain’s equally rare Jaguar C-X75 has just come up for sale.

More on Bond cars...

The tale of the Jaguar C-X75 is one of great ambition and innovation, but ultimately old ghosts came back to haunt this project. It was designed to both celebrate 75 years of the brand and spearhead a host of exciting new products, but Jaguar hesitated when the project was scaled down and began to echo the XJ220 saga.

Initially there were talks of turbine power and exotic hybrid technology, but ultimately, to keep costs in check, it was decreed that the 250 cars scheduled for production would feature more conventional power. Like the XJ220, the combination of powertrain changes and a poor economic environment took the shine off this supercar.

In the end Jaguar built five development prototypes with 1.6-litre turbocharged and four-cylinder supercharged engines, both with hybrid power and an output of over 800bhp. At one point a 5.0-litre supercharged engine was tested. Three examples were later sold at auction, with the remainder being retained by Jaguar and used for display.

Spectre presented a great opportunity to promote Jaguar, so the brand supplied filmmakers with a number of C-X75 stunt cars, most of which were built on a space frame and shared little with the original design. These cars were built with the help of Williams Advanced Engineering, and feature rally suspension. Kaaimans International now lists one of these Spectre stunt cars for sale.

Said to have just 500 miles on the clock and be fitted with a 5.0-litre V8, this is a genuine piece of movie history. Being a stunt car, the interior below the dashboard is more about function than style, but from every other angle this C-X75 is a stunner. In Spectre the car was finished in a metallic orange, but we think its new blue hue is rather attractive. A plaque reads ‘one of four’ stunt cars, denoting this as an extreme rarity.

Price is on appointment, but we’d expect this endangered cat with Bond provenance to be worth a pretty penny.

See more here

Tags
Supercar Supercharged British Film movie car Carbon Fibre

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Sep 04 2018

BMW M1: A 1970s icon

Sep 04 2018

Two new Ferrari Museum exhibitions mark Enzo Ferrari anniversary

Sep 04 2018

McLaren Special Operations: Making your supercar unique

Sep 04 2018

Jaguar C-X75 Spectre stunt car for sale

Sep 05 2018

Classic for sale: The most bonkers TVR Chimaera of them all

Sep 04 2018

What happened to Marc Bolan’s Mini Clubman?
Most popular

Aug 31 2018

Top 10 classic cars of the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance

Aug 31 2018

Ferrari's most memorable Monza F1 moments

Aug 29 2018

How Honda’s NSX beat Ferrari at its own game

Aug 29 2018

Inside Adam Carolla's collection of Paul Newman classic race cars

Aug 27 2018

The 15 best cars of Pebble Beach concours

Aug 27 2018

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C wins the Pebble Beach Concours!

Aug 25 2018

Concours d’Lemons: the world’s maddest car event?

Aug 25 2018

Aston Martin DP215 sells for $21.5-million in Monterey!

Aug 24 2018

Jaguar Classic is to sell electric-powered E-types

Aug 23 2018

Goodwood Revival set to hold the most expensive race ever

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below