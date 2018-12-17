All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Storage Locator
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

The sextet V8 George Barris SnakePit dragster is up for sale!

H&H Classics are to sell the George Barris-designed 300mph Snake Pit Dragster at no reserve during its February 2 online auction

The opportunity to buy a Barris Kustom rarely presents itself, let alone one powered by six Ford V8 engines. Offered for sale during H&H Classics’ inaugural online auction on February 2, the 1975 George Barris-penned SnakePit dragster took four years to build at a cost of $100,000. That's roughly $1 million with contemporary inflation.

There’s six Ford 351ci V8 powerplants under the ridiculously long hood, running 12 Holley carburettors, 48 exhaust pipes and two automatic Ford C-6 gearboxes. Chomping through a gallon of petrol in less than 500 meters, there’s also two fuel tanks to keep proceedings at full pace. This is the USS Enterprise with wheels – a speed record machine on LSD.

More from George Barris

Designed to reach 300mph with 2000bhp on tap, the 23-foot-long SnakePit was primarily built to tackle international land speed records ‘at speeds that stagger the imagination’. Or, at least, according to promotional material. There are no videos or shots of the SnakePit driving, so we doubt any speed records were physically attempted.

Hand-built by a Barris-led team and assisted by top engineers of the day, serious aerodynamic considerations were applied to the all-steel streamlined body. Even if there was no windscreen for those piloting the vehicle at breakneck speeds, and an orange velvet cockpit. Hey, it was the 1970s…

After the finishing touches were detailed, external skin panels were applied with 30 coats of hand-rubbed lacquer and an orange finish over an initial pearl-white base coat.

While any Barris Kustom creation remains an acquired taste, the engineering on offer must be applauded. A total of 96 valves have been synchronised with 48 spark plugs firing in unison. Besides the aforementioned dozen carburettors and two transmission boxes, six Cragar transistorized distributors work in harmony. That must have been some headache to put together.

Furthermore, its promoters went on to describe how ‘SnakePit’ was to be 'controlled by the pilot using two Moon gas pedals, feeding fuel carried aboard in MOON aluminum tanks; a custom steering wheel and a Hurst dual pattern shifter.

'The driver is comfortably surrounded in an orange velvet interior. The engines, which have been super tuned to perfection, include among their specialty equipment, MOON racing camshafts, dual quad manifolds and valve covers by Edelbrock, and a variety of Ford and Autolite high performance gear.'

Launched to an incredulous public in 1975, the SnakePit was valued at a claimed $100,000. Residing as part of a private collection until 2006, the land speed record machine sold for just €27,255 (£24,500, $30,800). The engines hadn’t been run while in dry storage. It then appeared on the open market in January 2018 with a price tag of $750,000 – a 3000% price hike in only 12 years.

In addition to the 1975 SnakePit, Barris designed the original 1966 Batmobile, which he personally sold for $4.62 million at auction in 2013. George Barris and his team were also responsible for Black Beauty from The Green Hornet, Drag-U-La from The Munsters, General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard, The Car from The Car, and the Oldsmobile jalopy from The Beverly Hillbillies. Not to mention the Wagon Queen Family Truckster from the 1983 comedy National Lampoon's Vacation.

Barris passed away in 2015 at the age of 89, but his creations live on. Dare you take custody of the SnakePit? Find out more information about the auction here.

Tags
American V8 Auction Custom

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Dec 17 2018

Is this barn find 1987 BMW 635csi worth your money?

Dec 17 2018

Protect your classic Porsche with this anti-theft device

Dec 17 2018

1000mph Bloodhound SSC record car saved

Dec 17 2018

The sextet V8 George Barris SnakePit dragster is up for sale!

Dec 17 2018

The fastest production cars of every decade 1896-2018

Dec 17 2018

Rare 1963 Corvette Z06 barn find restored after 51 years
Most popular

Dec 13 2018

This is the 1932 Ford that made hot rods famous

Dec 11 2018

Is this $1 million Rolls-Royce the ultimate in bespoke luxury?

Dec 10 2018

Land Rover makes dream come true for 87-year old ex-employee

Dec 08 2018

Why you should buy an Escort Cosworth over a Ford Focus RS

Dec 06 2018

Shootout: 1996 Subaru Impreza Turbo vs 2001 Honda Integra R

Dec 04 2018

Ex-Scuderia Ferrari 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C set for Paris sale

Dec 03 2018

Top 10 classic cars in music videos

Nov 29 2018

Inside John Campion's amazing collection of works Lancias

Nov 28 2018

Pininfarina PF0 takes aim at the hypercar elite with 2020 launch

Nov 23 2018

Oldest known production VW Beetle has been restored

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below