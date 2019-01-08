All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Storage Locator
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Ford Shelby GR-1 concept set for production 16 years after debut

The Ford Shelby GR-1 concept became something of an oddity back in 2005, yet over a decade later, it's now heading for production

Even though there was a far amount of interest and intrigue surrounding the 2004-2005 Ford Shelby GR-1 concept, it never got its bearings as a car being seriously considered for production. Though original builders Ford didn't take the concept forward, California-based customizer Superformance is breathing new life into the car, according to Car and Driver.

Look at these Shelby cars

Superformance may not have the storied history of industry titan Shelby. But it is a factory licensed builder, one that's been building (mostly) retro cars for the public since 1996. So it’s no surprise that they would take this abandoned model under their wing. They are, however, teaming up with Shelby American to perfect the details of the car.

The stunning concept GR-1 was created as an ode to the Cobra Daytona coupe, and the company is bringing it to life in a gasoline or electric powered version. No matter which version you pick, the company has big plans to make these cars ultra-fast, with a goal of producing a Shelby that can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 2.0-seconds.

”It's been a project I've been working on with Ford for about six years,” said Superformance’s CEO Lance Stander.

”We originally said we want to do the GR-1, and we spoke to everyone at Ford and they said it's never going to happen. Just forget about it.

"We could have done a replica, we could have done a kit car, but that was never good enough for us. We had to get licensed by the original manufacturer, and it had to have all credibility.

"So I just kept plodding along and eventually the stars aligned, the right people at Ford got to hear about it and...a couple of guys at who really wanted to see it happen at Ford Design in Europe, and the next thing I know is Ford Licensing is contacting me.”

It all sounds great, but it won’t be on the market for at least another two years, and we won’t get many more details before then either, including how true-to-form it will be to the concept. But based on the accuracy of its suite of Shelby continuation models, we expect it won't stray too far form its source material.

Tags
American Concept car Convertible V8 2000s

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jan 08 2019

Is this the lowest mileage Peugeot 309 GTI in the world?

Jan 08 2019

Ford Shelby GR-1 concept set for production 16 years after debut

Jan 08 2019

Is this the last 'new' BMW E30 M3?

Jan 08 2019

This Mustang Boss 302 has been freed from 25 years of storage

Jan 07 2019

Why you shouldn't be frightened of an early V12 Jaguar XJ-S

Jan 07 2019

Top 5 most iconic Paris-Dakar Rally cars
Most popular

Dec 28 2018

Bertone name to return with brand new 217-mph EV supercar

Dec 25 2018

Taking on the Sahara with a Rover P6 V8

Dec 23 2018

Was the Austin Metro really Britain's biggest motoring failure?

Dec 18 2018

1964 Ferrari 275 GTB Prototype heads for Arizona auction

Dec 18 2018

Steve McQueen’s 1979 Pontiac Trans Am pulled from Illinois barn

Dec 17 2018

160-strong classic car collection on sale due to museum closure

Dec 13 2018

This is the 1932 Ford that made hot rods famous

Dec 15 2018

How to rust proof your classic car

Dec 11 2018

Is this $1 million Rolls-Royce the ultimate in bespoke luxury?

Dec 10 2018

Land Rover makes dream come true for 87-year old ex-employee

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2019 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below