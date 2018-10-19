All
Will Ford’s new plan sink the GT as a collector car?

With popularity at fever pitch for the new Ford GT, production will be extended by two years. But will that affect collector values?

Ford has announced a two-year extension for the GT production line to meet ‘overwhelming customer demand’. The application window for customers in selected markets – including the UK – will re-open for a single month as of November 8. This is estimated to produce an estimated 1350 vehicles worldwide.

“The response to our Ford GT has been unprecedented, with demand outstripping supply more than six-to-one,” said Hermann Salenbauch, director, Ford Performance.

“By extending the Ford GT production run for a limited period, we’re able to maintain the exclusivity of the ultra-desirable supercar while offering the ownership experience to a greater number of customers in addition to the 80 Ford GT owners in Europe who’ve taken delivery of their bespoke car to-date.”

Those are the headline facts, anyway. But what does the extended production run mean for the GT’s future collectors’ status? We believe it’ll remain unchanged.

More great Ford GTs!

Production of the Ford GT began in December 2016, following an announcement of a limited run totalling some 1000 production vehicles. Boasting such inimitable heritage and twin-turbocharged clout, collectors of instant classics fell over themselves to land a wad of cash upon the merchant's desk.

Trumpeting such a small production run ensured that values and collectability would remain sky high for future years, making the current-generation Ford GT a steadfast automotive investment.

Some investors have voiced concern that extra vehicles will stunt values and asking prices, yet we believe nothing is likely to change, as successful European applicants from the extended production volume will only be eligible for Ford GT vehicles produced in the 2020 to 2022 production batch.

However, there is another threat to mainstream Ford GT values – the GT Heritage Edition. Celebrating the the 50th anniversary of the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 with a limited-edition Gulf Oil tribute racing livery, including a Heritage Blue and Heritage Orange paint scheme, the GT Heritage Edition will command a hefty premium over other factory editions.

Despite the Heritage vehicle and extended production run, residual values aren’t likely to be dropping for the Ford GT any time soon. The GT lineage has retained significant value since the naughties reincarnation and judging by the cars for sale here, that won't be changing...

