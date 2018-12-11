All
News
Features
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Storage Locator
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Michelotti's Daytona NART Spider is Ferrari done differently

Some Ferraris are exclusive, and then there's the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona NART Spider by Michelotti. Bespoke and immaculate, could this be the greatest Ferrari purchase of 2019?

Giovanni Michelotti remains a byword within automotive circles for hot-blooded design. Responsible for penning some of the most outrageously attractive sportscars of the 20th century – including the Alpine A110, Triumph Stag and BMW 2002 – Michelotti's skill and keen eye for detail resulted in a potent vehicular blend of charisma, panache and style. None more, some would say, than his efforts with the 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona NART Spider.

To be auctioned away by RM Sotheby’s during its Arizona 2019 sale on January 17/18, we believe this 1971 Ferrari could be one of the greatest Italian machines of all time. It’s not the fastest car to boast Ferrari heritage nor the most valuable, but it is downright different.

More fantastic Ferrari classics!

Creating a series of five open-top Ferraris based on the 365 GTB/4 Daytona for North American Racing Team owner and official U.S. Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti during the mid-1970s, each example was hand made. Individually crafted with a multitude of unique details, what each car did have in common was the body design.

Sharing an angular wedge-styled shark-nose motif that emphasized a single unwavering beltline from tip to tail, Chinetti commissioned the first of these cars in 1974, presenting the vehicle during that year’s Turin Motor Show to riotous applause.

The initial design showcased cut-down doors, molded bumpers, and a targa top before some adaptation was applied Michelotti’s second vehicle – chassis no.15965. Commissioned as a competition example to run the 1975 24 Hours of Le Mans, the car never raced.

Chinetti ultimately withdrew all the NART entries that year following a disagreement with race stewards, but that didn’t stop him from ordering three more Daytonas from Michelotti for 1976. Configured for road specification, chassis no.14299 was the first of the batch – and that’s exactly what RM Sotheby’s is offering next month.

The car began life as a standard Daytona coupe, equipped with air conditioning and power windows, and specified for the American market. Built by Ferrari in May 1971, the 365 GTB/4 was finished in Grigio Ferro (Iron Grey) and upholstered with Rosso Vaumol leather. The car was then retailed through Chinetti’s Connecticut-based distributorship before being returned to him in 1976.

Subsequently submitted to Michelotti, he re-worked the Ferrari in the style of the 1974 Turin show car, though the cut-down doors and vent windows were de-emphasized. The spider was fitted with five-spoke alloy wheels and a tan soft top, and painted in a two-tone scheme of dark blue over grey.

Inside was re-trimmed in orange-hued leather, while the dashboard layout was re-configured using the original car’s Veglia Borletti gauges. A color-matched hardtop was fitted to complete the look. The final product was ultimately given by Chinetti’s wife as a gift.

Three years later Chinetti loaned the Daytona to Michelotti for presentation on the designer’s stand at the 1980 Turin Motor Show, after which the car was displayed through 1982 at the Le Mans Museum in France before being presented at the 1984 La Baule Concours d’Elegance.

The bespoke Ferrari returned to the U.S in 1985 but, as Mrs. Chinetti had passed away in the interim, the importer then chose to sell the car to Los Angeles-based dealer Marty Yacobian, who presented it at the 1986 Palm Springs Concours d’Elegance. Some years later, the minimally driven Daytona would lay claim as the first Ferrari to ever win Best of Show at Pebble Beach.

Offering exclusivity and clout upon the collector scene, as a unique glimpse into the mind of Giovanni Michelotti, this handsome one-off Ferrari Daytona is not only steeped in provenance and history, but also a prime investment should that be your aim.

Displaying just 5479 miles since the 1976 rebuild, as a bespoke piece of automotive heritage, is there anything as exciting as this on the market?

Tags
Italian 1970s Supercar

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Dec 12 2018

Get your apocalypse prep on track with this 1974 VW Sandrail

Dec 12 2018

Marilyn Monroe used this 1954 Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special

Dec 12 2018

Irish police home in on classic car scam with four arrests

Dec 12 2018

This brash 1966 Ford Bronco restomod is surprisingly tasteful

Dec 12 2018

1969-70 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Buying Guide

Dec 11 2018

Bitter plots return with Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake
Most popular

Dec 11 2018

Is this $1 million Rolls-Royce the ultimate in bespoke luxury?

Dec 10 2018

Land Rover makes dream come true for 87-year old ex-employee

Dec 08 2018

Why you should buy an Escort Cosworth over a Ford Focus RS

Dec 06 2018

Shootout: 1996 Subaru Impreza Turbo vs 2001 Honda Integra R

Dec 04 2018

Ex-Scuderia Ferrari 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C set for Paris sale

Dec 03 2018

Top 10 classic cars in music videos

Nov 29 2018

Inside John Campion's amazing collection of works Lancias

Nov 28 2018

Pininfarina PF0 takes aim at the hypercar elite with 2020 launch

Nov 23 2018

Oldest known production VW Beetle has been restored

Nov 22 2018

Top 10 classic cars we're grateful for this Thanksgiving

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below