Video: Ferrari 512 Modulo makes first closed-cockpit run

Pininfarina's space-age Modulo prototype has completed its first run in fully-bodied condition, with a potential appearance at Monterey Car Week in the works

After years of restoration work by its newest owner Jim Glickenhaus, Pininfarina’s Ferrari 512 Modulo concept has made its first run with full aerodynamic coachwork bolted on, with more public appearances to come.

Built on a Ferrari 512S chassis, Pininfarina debuted its Modulo concept at the 1970 Geneva Motor Show as nothing more than a geometric design study, with no intention to create a working car or create a watered-down production version.

More stunning classic concept cars...

Glickenhaus purchased the car from Pininfarina in 2014, with a goal of running the Modulo under its own power. After a successful stripped-down test last month, it descended onto public roads in full aerodynamic dress, something not even achieved in-period.

Designed and built in Pininfarina’s Modena Style Center, it was ferried around the globe, representing Italian design at the Osaka Expo in 1970, moving on to Mexico City a year later. Thought it was non-functional as a road going vehicle, it was still equipped with a 550bhp 5.0L Ferrari V12.

What stopped it from being drivable was not so much a lack of power but a lack of turning, with no working steering system fitted when it was originally produced.

Practicality definitely wasn’t in the minds of Pininfarina’s designers, with sweeping fairings enclosing its wheels and a recessed central seating position making extricating oneself from the vehicle a gymnastic exercise.

Though Glickenhaus is a collector he doesn’t plan to stash the Modulo away for safe keeping. AutoClassics understands it will be shown during Monterey Car Week for all to see, though we don’t know if it’ll be driving under its own power or brought as a static display.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the eponymous preparation firm run by the Modulo’s current owner, is also working on a retro-style V8 sports car dubbed SCG 006, which takes heavy styling cues from the Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spider as well as a modern take on the Baja Bug made famous by Steve McQueen.

Images courtesy of Pininfarina

Tags
Monterey Car Week Pininfarina Concept car

Classic Cars for Sale

