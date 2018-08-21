One-off 1965 Ferrari 330 GT Vignale Shooting Brake up for grabs Bespoke 330 GT Vignale V12 Shooting Brake once owned by celebrity musician Jay Kay to go under hammer with RM Sotheby’s, during Californian Petersen Automotive Museum Auction on December 8, 2018

So, you like your estate cars to be somewhat expensive? We thought that AutoClassics had uncovered the perfect blend of class and practicality with the Jaguar XJ-S based Lynx Eventer – but then this thing turned up…

This 1965 Ferrari 330 GT Shooting Brake was crafted from an already eye-wateringly expensive standard 330 GT 2+2. To be offered without reserve during RM Sotheby’s Petersen Automotive Museum Auction on December 8, we can bet this will crack the $1 million mark come the final hammer.

More about the 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Vignale Shooting Brake

Transformed into something totally unique by none other than Alfredo Vignale, the Ferrari estate car was first unveiled in 1967 as a bespoke order from the son of American Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti.







Collaborating with Bob Peak, the ‘father of the Hollywood movie poster’, the duo’s concept was finalised before famous Italian automotive coachbuilder Carrozzeria Alfredo Vignale was commissioned to sculpt the bodywork.

The project seemed somewhat cursed. Chinetti and Peak originally planned to start a business offering tailor-designed Ferraris, but the venture proved ill fated. Not only that, but the 330 GT Shooting Brake proved to be Vignale’s last work – he was killed in a car crash only days after selling his factory in 1969.

Arguably the only occasion upon which a Pininfarina-styled Ferrari was improved, the finished product shared virtually no 330 GT panels whatsoever. The only transferable parts remained a section of each door and the windscreen.

Although currently donning a smart silver paint scheme, the car’s original livery was much different – bold green with a contrasting yellow roof panel.

Since 1967, the model has changed hands several times. At one point in the 1970s it was offered for $27,000 through Ed Waterman’s Thoroughbred car dealership in Arlington, Virginia.

The Vignale Shooting Brake’s whereabouts remained largely unknown for many years, before Jean-Claude Paturau discovered it in a rather derelict condition in the Netherlands in 1995. The Frenchman bought Vignale’s final car – which still had all its parts – and had it restored.

He eventually showed it at both the Louis Vuitton concours and Villa d’Este events. It was soon sold, and at one point it found a new owner for $410,000 through a Bonhams auction.

The Vignale Shooting Brake also enjoyed considerable time in the media spotlight as the daily transport for Jamiroquai front man and self-confessed petrolhead Jay Kay. The Ferrari was then used as a promotional vehicle for the hyper-exclusive Salon Privé in London in 2012.

Adding to its provenance, the Ferrari was then exhibited alongside a collection of shooting brakes that included an Aston Martin DB5, Bentley Flying Star, Cadillac and Maserati Bellagio. Jay Kay sold the car to its current vendor in 2015.

