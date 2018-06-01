All
News
Features
Motorsport
Buying Guides
Events
More
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all

Ferrari 250 GTO sells for record $70 million (£52m)

One of the best surviving GTOs has sold for the highest price ever paid for a classic car. Why? Check out its amazing history...

A 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO is said to have been sold for $70 million – a new world record for a classic car.

The Ferrari in question, serial number 4153 GT, is one of the most celebrated of the 39 250 GTOs produced, and one of the best three or four in existence. It’s also highly distinctive in its silver and yellow livery rather than the more usual red, and was the subject of a high-quality book published last year by Porter Press.

See also...

It typifies the famous versatility of the 250 GTO by having competed in circuit races, road races and rallies, endurance racing and hillclimbs. In its first two years it was raced by the famous Belgian teams Ecurie Francorchamps and Equipe National Belge – hence the yellow stripes on its silver bodywork.

This 250 GTO also finished fourth in the 1963 Le Mans 24-hours, driven by Pierre Dumay and Léon Dernier, and won the prestigious but tough ten-day Tour de France road race in the hands of Lucien Bianchi and Georges Berger in 1964. In 1964–’65 alone it competed in 14 events, including the Angolan Grand Prix in Africa.

It went on to be raced in Spain from 1966 to ’69 by owner/driver Eugenio Baturone. Things went quiet for the GTO after that until the late 1980s, when it was bought by Frenchman Henri Chambon, who drove it in a number of competitive historic events and rallies, before selling it in 1997 to the Swiss Nicolaus Springer.

Springer also competed in the car, including two outings at the Goodwood Revival. He sold it in 2000 to a German, Herr Grohe, for around $6.5m. The car was then sold three years later to German Christian Glaesel, another keen historic racer.

It was restored more recently by well known UK Ferrari specialist DK Engineering in the 1990s, and underwent the now all-important Ferrari Classiche certification in 2012/2013.

DK Engineering wasn’t involved in the sale, but the company’s James Cottingham said: ‘This is without doubt one of the best 250 GTOs in existence in terms of history and originality. Its period competition is very good. It won the Tour de France, which is big tick, and was fourth overall at Le Mans, which was a mega result.

‘It was raced by Ecurie Francorchamps, which is one of the most iconic and famous independent Ferrari teams. It has never had a big accident and it is highly original.’

The record-priced car is thought to have been sold by Christian Glaesel to an American collector.

Tags
Ferrari 250 GTO

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Jun 01 2018

Ferrari 250 GTO sells for record $70 million (£52m)

Jun 01 2018

McLaren recreates Gulf Racing F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ livery for 675LT

Jun 01 2018

Derek Bell MBE to head up Flywheel spectacular

Jun 01 2018

Are these the best Top Gear presenters… in the world?

Jun 01 2018

Ferrari or Ford? Something for everyone at Auburn Fall sale

Jun 01 2018

Brace of untouched Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs up for auction
Most popular

May 30 2018

Historic Motorsport: Niki Lauda's F2 car to return

May 23 2018

James Bond's Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 for sale!

May 23 2018

Historic Motorsport: Formula Atlantic revival being planned

May 19 2018

This is the electric E-type that Harry and Meghan drove

May 19 2018

Driven: Bill Gwynne's Ford Mk2 Escort rally car

May 18 2018

I wish I’d kept my… Subaru Impreza 22B

May 18 2018

Five major awards on offer at Land Rover Legends next week

May 17 2018

Programme for 20th anniversary Goodwood Revival races outlined

May 07 2018

Trialling in an Austin Seven

May 04 2018

All you need to know about the new classic car MoT rules

Autoclassics

Find your next Classic Car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 AutoClassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Sign Up Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log In

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below