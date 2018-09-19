Eric Clapton’s Ferrari 612 Scaglietti up for grabs at auction The 2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti V12 once owned by guitar legend Eric Clapton is to be sold by H&H auctioneers during the upcoming Duxford sale on October 17

The 2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti remains divisive within Ferrari circles. Some deem it too fat, too heavy and overtly styled with a bland yet awkward stance.

Yet there was an instant knock at the door when Ferrari’s 612 was first announced – rock 'n' roll legend Eric Clapton. The aesthetics, inspired by the coachbuilt 1954 Ferrari 375 MM that director Roberto Rossellini had commissioned for his wife – Ingrid Bergman – were enough to see him lay down a deposit and wait patiently for his new car, which was delivered to him from the first batch of 2004 vehicles.

More great classics headed for auction!

In fact, while some Ferrari enthusiasts considered the 612 Scaglietti too serene in its styling and poise to boast the prancing horse, Clapton stated in an interview that, while his favourite car was the 250 Lusso, his 612 was a close second.









The 2+2 Grand Tourer apparently held a special place in his heart, employed to traverse the open roads of Europe. To be honest, it’s not hard to see why. Under the bonnet lurks a 5.7-litre Tipo V12, churning out 532bhp and offering a top speed just shy of 200mph.

We aren’t sure how long Clapton kept the car, but records show the Ferrari had only one further custodian before landing with the current vendor. It’s covered a mere 29,000 miles from new.

On its own merit, a two-owner, 29,000 mile Ferrari is an enticing prospect. It's just as well then that this one is available on the market right now, being auctioned away by H&H on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 during their upcoming Duxford sale. Viewing takes place on Tuesday, October 16 from 12pm until 6pm and then again from 9am the following day.







It is worth noting that the Ferrari doesn’t currently hold an MoT certificate, the previous test expiring on July 6, 2017. However, going by the vehicle’s history and current rude health, we imagine that it wouldn’t take much to grant road-legal status.

Furthermore, going by the mileage readings, the 612 Scaglietti has rarely ventured out during the last few years; clearly cherished as an investment. As a result, the cabin and drivetrain will heed to your every whim without complaint. Just remember to stick this through the sound system...