All
News
Features
Buying Guides
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Electric Morgan 3 Wheeler cancelled

The much anticipated Morgan EV3 electric car has been cancelled after several delays, with customer deposits set to be refunded by dealers

Love or hate the idea, we are currently seeing the birth of a new classic car segment that blends models of days gone by with modern technology. More and more classics are being converted into electric cars with Morgan’s 3 Wheeler planned as one of the next examples to reach full charge — or so we thought, as the electric Morgan 3 Wheeler has now been cancelled.

More on modified classics

The rebirth of the 3 Wheeler in 2012 proved exceptionally popular, as did the notion of an all-electric variant dubbed EV3. Morgan paired up with Frazer-Nash Energy Systems for the project but unsettled debts and a souring relationship meant Frazer-Nash were unable to deliver on the electric powertrain.

Customers who placed a deposit on the forward-thinking 3 Wheeler are being contacted by dealerships and will be offered a full refund or the option to switch to another model. Morgan showed a couple of variants of the EV3, including a very cool bug-eyed Selfridges Edition, but these have also been cancelled.

The Morgan EV3 was set to begin production this year, delivering an electric range of 150-miles. Its water-cooled electric motor would have produced 62bhp, enough to give this 500kg car a 0-62mph time of 9.0 seconds. Weight would be kept to a minimum via the use of carbon fibre alongside traditional wooden components. Pricing was never announced, but it was expected to cost in excess of £30,000.

While the EV3 is off the menu for now, Morgan hasn't given up on the concept. Insiders say that the company is “still committed to the idea” of building an electric car, according to The Telegraph.

Tags
British electric

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Oct 15 2018

Mitsuoka Rock Star is an MX-5 dressed as a classic Corvette

Oct 15 2018

Continuation Mustang Boss 429 to debut at SEMA

Oct 15 2018

Electric Morgan 3 Wheeler cancelled

Oct 15 2018

The world's best classic car electric conversions

Oct 13 2018

The real star of the new Doctor Who

Oct 13 2018

Classics for sale: The Cadillac sportscar that had three private planes

Most popular

Oct 12 2018

Bangernomics: Life with a £50 Alfa Romeo 156

Oct 10 2018

The unique Porsche training vehicle you haven't heard of

Oct 09 2018

Bespoke Land Rover Defender being built inside Selfridges

Oct 08 2018

Will BMW build a modern-day M1?

Sep 28 2018

Vanwall's Stirling Moss-era Formula 1 transporter is for sale!

Sep 28 2018

Reborn Porsche 935 'Moby Dick' racer packs 690bhp

Sep 26 2018

Is this the greatest American car ever?

Sep 27 2018

Bangernomics: Across the Baltic in a £900 Jaguar

Sep 26 2018

Unique Lotus Cortina Shooting Brake for sale

Sep 21 2018

What to expect at the Footman James Classic Vehicle Restoration Show

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below