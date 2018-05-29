Edd China is back! This time with a new YouTube series...
The former Wheeler Dealers presenter will launch a new real-time YouTube series ‘Built by Many’ this summer, with a preview landing on June 1
TV classic car restoration celebrity Edd China is returning to our screens after his departure from Wheeler Dealers, but not in the form you may have expected. Fronting a brand-new collaborative and real-time restoration series, Built by Many will premier this summer on YouTube, with a sneak preview being published online for June 1.
The former on-screen mechanical partner to Mike Brewer has joined forces with long-time friend Al Cox; Edd and Al forming a double act who will work alongside the audience to rebuild a 1968 Jaguar E-type Series I fixed-head coupé in desperate need of restoration.
See also...
- Pete Waterman’s Secret Garage: Ferrari vs Jaguar
- Spotted! Edd China at the latest Speed Records Week
- Great Jaguar E-types for sale!
By project’s end, YouTube will host a wealth of ‘how to’ videos, plus a feature on the car’s back story, not to mention the history of the legendary Jaguar marque.
Philip Porter, Jaguar authority figure and fountain of knowledge on all things Browns Lane, will act as the team’s patron. He’ll be offering his extensive comprehension alongside access to a pair of world famous E-types. Firstly, there’s 9600 HP, the original 1961 road-test car and oldest-surviving example, with The Italian Job’s 848 CRY for back-up.
Porter’s publishing company will also be producing an E-type restoration book to tie in with Built by Many, whereas Practical Classics magazine will follow the project with a monthly feature written by Edd himself.
Historic venues, including Shelsley Walsh and Chateau Impney, have signed up to ensure the series has plenty of driving action, whereas Edd and Al will also be speaking with famous E-type owners to discover their passion for the legendary sports car. Early collaborators include Savile Row tailor William Hunt and Paul Stewart, drummer from The Feeling.
Edd China explained: ‘We want to celebrate our automotive heritage by keeping classics cars on the road. Not just housed in museum collections or rusting away at the back of a shed! I’m all for the preservation of historic vehicles and want to get this beauty back on the road for all to enjoy. I’m looking forward to being a grease junkie again and inspiring others to join me on this road trip.'
Al Cox, founder of the Google Creative Academy, added: 'It’s collaborative because we’ll be working interactively with the audience in real time. Each week, we’ll also share our latest progress on YouTube.
'Critical support for the project has already been secured from Jaguar parts specialist SNG Barratt, which will provide parts and expertise, plus more specialist engineering companies like Spin-It, which has developed a bespoke ‘car restoration turntable’ – a key and quirky part of the show.'
The duo will be appearing at the forthcoming Jaguar XK70 celebrations on June 9-10, at Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb. AutoClassics will bring you the preview for Built by Many as soon as it becomes available.
Classic Cars for Sale
1959 MGA Roadster Olde English White Red Interior Red Convertible Top Upgraded 1,800 CC MGB 5-Main Bearing 4-Cylinder MGB 4-Speed Manual Transmission Upgraded MGB Dual Master Cylinder New Wiring Harness Complete Frame Off Restoration completed in 2013 Engine Rebuilt by MG Expert in Virginia Completely rebuilt front end suspension New Chrome Wire Wheels New Wooden Floor Boards New
Real nice 1967 camaro convertible, all numbers matching 250 six and powerglide automatic transmission. Both have been rebuilt with less than 1000 miles on them. Camaro has power brakes power steering and am fm stock radio. I have just added a new vintage air that is ice cold. Camaro has new tires new brakes all way around and new seals and bearings in rear end. I would drive the camaro anywhere an
or sale we have a 1970 Cadillac Calasis Deville In Great Condition! Leather turqouise interior, chrome accents in and outside of the car, big chrome bumpers, Classic Cadillac sharp body line, Extra Clean in and out! Fleetwood Edition! All power wondows work, body is in great shape! Runs and drives like new! Carborated engine, cruise control, radioAM/FM, heat and AC work flawlessly! If interest
for sale or trade 1966 dodge coronet 500 2 dr h/t 383 ci engine fresh build with performance camshaft 727 trans with stall converter. nice straight solid car all orig floor pans & trunk pan with no repairs or none needed. new bench seat interior with door panels also. has power steering disc brakes front complete vintage air & heat system in trunk just needs installed. nice tires & wheels car runs