All
News
Features
Buying Guides
Motorsport
Legal advice
Events
Car insurance
For sale
For auction
Post Free Ad
Login
Tags
See all
Make
See all
Year
See all
Price
See all
Advert type
See all
Types
Tags
See all
Make
See all

Customiser Ed Roth's 'Mysterion' hot rod replica on sale

A recreation of one of Ed Roth's most creative vehicles is being sold at next month's RM Sotheby's Petersen Automotive Museum auction

A recreation of Ed Roth’s 1962 Mysterion which featured at this year's Amelia Island concours is being sold at RM Sotheby’s Petersen Automotive Museum auction without reserve on December 8.

Ed ‘Big Daddy’ Roth was possibly the most creative custom hot rodder there was. His creations were of the type that were adored by the young but scorned by the old, but most impressive of all was the craftsmanship and experimentality he used in his work.

More on hot rods...

Beyond the usual materials of trade, Roth dabbled with plaster of Paris, Vermiculite and fibreglass, a little used material at the time. This allowed him to construct unusual shapes and features that other materials would not, and once his cars were complete they were often seen as moving pieces of art. In fact, he was once referred to as ‘the Salvador Dali of hot rodding’ by American author Tom Wolfe.

Roth undercut the art car market in Southern California in the 1950s and ‘60s, and worked alongside many other famous artists. Beyond his full-size automotive creations, Roth also had his super successful model car business, a variety of cartoon characters and a host of merchandising. Each helped the other, and enabled him to stay in business for decades.

In the 1960s, Roth was arguably at his wildest, and most of the one-off cars from this time now exist in museums or private collections.

The ‘Mysterion’ is one of these rare beasts, and has a radical twin-engine set-up. Two tilted 390ci Ford big-blocks were exposed at the front, and their natural offset permits exhaust header clearance. Stealing attention from the engines is as asymmetrical styling, with an oblong grille and an alien looking nose, dominated by one large, pod-mounted headlight on the left.

At the back was a hydraulically operated bubble cockpit for the driver, painted gold. The whole car was chromed, but its powerful looks belied the fact it couldn't drive, and now no longer exists. Unlike this replica, which does.

Jeff Jones had no documentation to go off when building this virtually identical homage, and based his design off a scale model and some magazine articles. He built a new frame, sourced the correct Ford engines, and mounted them so that one ran.

He made up for the lack of documentation by writing his own book about the car: ‘Ed Roth’s Mysterion, the Genesis, Demise and Recreation of an Iconic Custom Car’.

Purchasing a ‘Roth’ car is a rare opportunity, especially one that drives, as you're more likely to find them in an art museum than out on the road.

Tags
Hot rod American Auction

Classic Cars for Sale

Save search
see all
Recent Articles

Nov 05 2018

1962 Fiat 600D for sale: Low mileage piccola classic

Nov 05 2018

Range Rover Autobiography for £5k : the overlooked P38 that'll spice up your life

Nov 05 2018

Customiser Ed Roth's 'Mysterion' hot rod replica on sale

Nov 05 2018

Jay Leno Relives his childhood in a Jaguar XK120

Nov 05 2018

Meet the Porsche technician who's worked on every era of 911

Nov 05 2018

Lowndes plots Goodwood run with Bathurst-winning Ford
Most popular

Nov 02 2018

Top 10 Restomods of SEMA 2018

Nov 01 2018

Hall & Oates music star takes delivery of Outlaw Porsche 356

Nov 01 2018

Custom Chevrolet K5 Blazer stuns SEMA

Oct 31 2018

The Maserati that put Ferrari back in its place

Nov 01 2018

How you can get to drive classic Jaguars – even a D-type!

Oct 30 2018

Icon reveals new Tesla-powered Mercury lead-sled EV

Oct 29 2018

ARES Design’s latest concept is a reimagined $2.5m 1950s Maserati

Oct 29 2018

The greatest race transporters from F1 and sports car racing

Oct 27 2018

Working on a project? Visit the Classic Vehicle Restoration Show

Oct 22 2018

Ex-Fangio Ferrari 290 MM joins Petersen Museum auction

AutoClassics

Find your next classic car

More from Motorsport Network

Contact Us

© 2018 Autoclassics. All rights reserved. Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

About Us Where to find us Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Login

No account yet? Forgot password?

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot password?

That is OK, don't worry. Just type e-mail which was used for registration below